Happy Ram Navami 2024: Wishes, images, quotes and messages to share with loved ones
Happy Ram Navami 2024: We have curated a list of wishes and messages that will remind you of the virtues of lord Rama on this auspicious day.
Happy Ram Navami 2024: The special festival is here. Every year, Ram Navami is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur all over the country. One of the largest festivals celebrated by the Hindu community, Ram Navami commemorates the birth anniversary of Lord Rama. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Ram is the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu and is known for his virtuous nature and good conduct. Both epics, Ramayana and Mahabharata mentions the story of the birth of Lord Rama. It states that during ancient times, King Dasaratha performed Putra Kamesti Yagna to have children. Queen Kaushalya gave birth to Lord Rama, Queen Sumitra gave birth to Lord Shatrughan and Queen Kaikeyi gave birth to Lord Bharat.
Since then, Ram Navami is celebrated on the auspicious day Lord Rama was born. Large processions are carried out in the streets. People celebrate the virtues of Lord Rama and worship him. Ram Navami, for this year, will be observed on April 17. It also coincides with the ninth day of Chaitra Navaratri. On Maha Navami of Chaitra Navaratri, Maa Siddhidatri is worshipped.
As we gear up to worship the festival, here is a list of wishes and quotes that you can share with your loved ones on the auspicious day.
Wishes, messages and quotes
Happy ram Navami to you and your family. May Lord Rama bestow good fortune and prosperity in your lives.
"The Ramayana has never been a tale of Ram’s life. It is a tale of how Ram lived for others. By retelling his tale, storytellers hope to inspire themselves and others to live as Ram did." - Devdutt Pattanaik
No matter how difficult the journey of life gets, may you never lose your faith in the power of worshipping Lord Rama and letting him guide you to light.
"Ravan's ten heads stand for your different desires which compel you to divide your energies into different channels to fulfill those desires and run after illusions. Lord Ram stands for the clear meditating mind that strikes at the root of desire to destroy all illusions." - Nitya Prakash
Lord Rama always guides us to the right path of fortune and success. We just need to have trust in him and keep praying to him.
"Don't kill but conquer, the Ravana in you." - Vikrmn
Happy Ram Navami to you and yours, from me and mine. Have a great day.
"Journey from knowing to becoming is the journey of transformation from Ravana to Ram." - Devdutt Pattanaik
Lord Rama, the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu, is known for his virtues and good conduct. May we learn to imbibe the morals of the Lord in our behaviour and decisions in life.
