Happy Ramadan 2021: History, significance and date for Ramzan 2021

Ramadan, also known as Ramazan or Ramzan, is just around the corner! It is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and is observed by people belonging to the Muslim community all around the world.

It is considered to be the holy month of fasting and praying, and of engaging in humanitarian activities such as feeding the underprivileged.

The celebration is all about the breaking of the dawn-to-dusk fast and is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal (the 10th month). It comes approximately 11 days earlier than the one the previous year when following the Gregorian (solar) calendar.

This year, Ramadan begins on April 13 and ends on May 12. This annual observance is regarded as one of the five pillars of Islam. It lasts between one sighting of the crescent moon and the next. It is said that Ramadan is the commemoration of Prophet Muhammad's first revelation.

During this fast, people have their first meal before the sunrise known as Sehri (also called Suhoor) and the other meal is Iftar, which is served after sunset.

While Muslims around the world usually congregate for prayers, like last year, Ramadan is occuring amid the coronavirus pandemic on account of which there will be restrictions on people getting together to pray during the month and even for Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations. It is advised that worshippers do not gather in large numbers and stay at home for prayers. And in places where worshipping in mosques have been allowed people are expected to wear masks and maintain social distancing norms.