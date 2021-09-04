Happy Teachers’ Day 2021: 15 inspirational and motivational quotes

Children influence society in future by using what they have learnt or are taught at a young age and teachers are the critical point that makes a child ready to become a leader of tomorrow. Teachers are the bedrock upon which any quality education is built and they are perhaps the few people in our lives who rejoice when we, their student, outdo them.

They design society, both on a local and global scale, as they have the ability to shape children and build them into positive and inspired future generations. As we celebrate their hard work on Teachers’ Day this September 5, here are 15 inspirational and motivational quotes to share on Facebook status and WhatsApp messages:

1. “Great teachers emanate out of knowledge, passion and compassion.” –A. P. J. Abdul Kalam

2. “They inspire you, they entertain you, and you end up learning a ton even when you don’t know it” –Nicholas Sparks, Dear John

3. “The task of the modern educator is not to cut down jungles, but to irrigate deserts.” –C.S. Lewis

4. “I am indebted to my father for living, but to my teacher for living well.” –Alexander the Great

5. “It is the supreme art of the teacher to awaken joy in creative expression and knowledge.” –Albert Einstein

6. “Let us remember: One book, one pen, one child, and one teacher can change the world.” –Malala Yousafzai

7. “If you don’t have a teacher you can’t have a disciple.” –Dallas Willard

8. “If you have to put someone on a pedestal, put teachers. They are society’s heroes." –Guy Kawasaki

9. “Teaching kids to count is fine, but teaching them what counts is best.” –Bob Talbert.

10. The one exclusive sign of thorough knowledge is the power of teaching.” –Aristotle

11. “The dream begins with a teacher who believes in you, who tugs and pushes and leads you to the next plateau, sometimes poking you with a sharp stick called ‘truth’.” –Dan Rather

12. “The teacher who is indeed wise does not bid you to enter the house of his wisdom but rather leads you to the threshold of your mind.” –Khalil Gibran

13. “Those that know, do. Those that understand, teach.” –Aristotle

14. “The test of a good teacher is not how many questions he can ask his pupils that they will answer readily, but how many questions he inspires them to ask him which he finds it hard to answer.”–Alice Wellington Rollins

15. “I am a teacher. It’s how I define myself. A good teacher isn’t someone who gives the answers out to their kids but is understanding of needs and challenges and gives tools to help other people succeed. That’s the way I see myself, so whatever it is that I will do eventually after politics, it’ll have to do a lot with teaching.” –Justin Trudeau

