Happy Teachers' Day 2021: Best wishes, quotes, images, messages to celebrate your teacher

Teachers' Day 2021: Every year on September 5, the country celebrates National Teachers' Day to celebrate the teachers in our lives and express our gratitude for their guidance and influence. This day celebrates all the gurus who played a significant role in shaping who we are as people and taught us everything about this world.

Teachers' Day is celebrated on September 5 annually to commemorate the birth anniversary of renowned scholar, recipient of Bharat Ratna, first Vice-President, and second President of independent India, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. It was designated in 1962.

Happy Teachers' Day 2021!

On this day, teachers receive gifts like cards, flowers, chocolates, and more meaningful tokens of appreciation from their students. In many schools, kids dress up as their favourite teachers, give dance performances or arrange plays around relevant topics to celebrate this occasion. However, this year, all of this won't be possible because of the pandemic, as many of us won't be able to meet our teachers. Therefore, here are some quotes, messages, wishes, and images that you can send to your favourite teachers to show them how much they mean to you.

Teachers' Day quotes, wishes, images and messages:

Happy Teachers' Day 2021!

Happy Teachers' Day 2021!

You have a very special power of inspiring young people like me. We need more teachers like you in our schools and colleges. Happy Teachers' Day to you!

Teachers have to lead by example, and you have always been an excellent example to follow. As a student, I feel very grateful to have such a great mentor in my life. Happy Teachers' Day!

Happy Teachers' Day 2021!

On this day, I would like to thank you for always believing in me and guiding me achieve my goals even when no one else had faith in me. Thank you for everything. Happy Teachers' Day!

It’s been an utmost honour to be able to attend your classes; you taught us in the most friendly way! Thank you for being kind to us!

Happy Teachers' Day 2021!

I was lucky to have a teacher as wonderful as you are. Wishing you a Happy Teachers' Day that’s full of joyous moments!

Words will fall short for describing your contribution to my life. May God grant you good health so that you can continue to teach for a long time. Happy Teachers' Day 2021!

Happy Teachers' Day 2021!

Dear teacher, thanks for supporting and enlightening all my way. If only I could have your blessing for a lifetime, I would succeed the way I have done always. Have a wonderful day!

The best teachers don’t give you the answer, but they spark within you the desire to find the answer yourself. Happy Teachers' Day!

Happy Teachers' Day 2021!

You are the spark, the inspiration, the guide, the candle to my life. I am deeply thankful that you are my teacher.

