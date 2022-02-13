Happy Valentine's Day 2022: Best wishes, images, messages, greetings to celebrate day of love on February 14

Happy Valentine's Day 2022: As Valentine's Week 2022 comes to an end, couples across the world are gearing up to celebrate the day of love. Valentine's Week begins with Rose Day, followed by Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, and Kiss Day. It ends with Valentine's Day, and this year, it falls on Monday, February 14. This day honours Saint Valentine, a Catholic clergyman who lived in Rome in the third century. However, over the years, this festival has become overly commercialised. Additionally, people make grand gestures for their partners, commemorate their love and companionship and express their feelings for each other on this day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Happy Valentine's Day 2022

So, if you and your special someone are celebrating the day of love on February 14, here are some best wishes, images, greetings, and messages to show them how much they mean to you. You can share these with them on Facebook, WhatsApp and other social media platforms.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ | Valentine's Day 2022: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Shehnaaz Gill, Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi serve fashion tips

Valentine's Day 2022 Best Wishes, Images, Messages, Greetings

You still make me laugh. You still give me butterflies. And I'm still falling for you every single day. Happy Valentine's Day.

Valentine's Day is celebrated on February 14 every year.

You have the worst taste in TV shows, and I'm still madly in love with you. That's how you know it's real. Happy Valentine's Day, my forever love.

Through all the seasons, through all of time, I love you. Happy Valentine's Day.

Valentine's Day honours Saint Valentine, a Catholic clergyman who lived in Rome in the third century.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Thank you for making me laugh and smile every single day since the day we met. Happy Valentine's Day!

When we met, I knew I wanted to spend every single Valentine's Day with you. You're my rock, and I don't know what I'd do without you. Happy Valentine's Day.

Valentine's Week comes to an end with the day of love.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ | Single on Valentine's Day 2022? Try these 8 fun ways to get through the day of love

Whenever I feel like giving up, your love keeps me going. I never believed in luck until I found you, and that's why you are special. Happy Valentine's Day.

You're the reason I am who I am today. Thank you for everything you do for our family. Happy Valentine's Day, my love.

People make grand gestures for their partners on Valentine's Day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Like you and me, some things are just meant to be. Happy Valentine's Day.

You're my best friend and my partner in crime. Thank you so much for being you. Happy Valentine's Day.

Express your love for someone with these Valentine's Day wishes.

Being deeply loved by someone gives you strength while loving someone deeply gives you courage. Happy Valentine's Day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Happy Valentine's Day, everyone.