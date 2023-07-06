Happy World Chocolate Day 2023: Best wishes, greetings, messages to share with your friends and family

World Chocolate Day falls on July 7. The day, established in 2009, celebrates the indulgent and sweet delicacy that is chocolate. It commemorates the anniversary of chocolate's introduction to Europe in 1550. Chocolate enthusiasts, or chocoholics, mark this day by indulging in a wide array of chocolate-infused delights, ranging from chocolate bars, chocolate milk, hot chocolate, candy bars, cakes, brownies, chocolate cheesecakes, chocolate smoothies, chocolate puddings, and more. You can also celebrate this day by sending wishes, messages and greetings to your friends and family on social media platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook and more. Check out some of the World Chocolate Day wishes we have compiled for you.

World Chocolate Day Wishes, Messages and Greetings:

You have raised the Love-Bar for me. Happy World Chocolate Day.

Sending my love on World Chocolate Day to you. Thank you so much for brightening up my days and making me feel special every day of the year.

May your day be as rich and indulgent as a chocolate truffle. Sweetest wishes on World Chocolate Day

Life is like a chocolate box, and each chocolate is like a portion of life - some are crunchy, some are nutty, some are soft, but all are delicious. Happy World Chocolate Day.

Sending love and lots of sweet chocolates to make your day sweeter. Here's to a day filled with love, chocolate, and happiness. Happy World Chocolate Day.

Happy World Chocolate Day to the one who lights up my world like nobody else. May you never stop beaming, and the peak is just the beginning.

Chocolate is a cure for the soul. Here's to a day filled with love and happiness. My best wishes to you and your family on World Chocolate Day.

All you need is love, but a little chocolate now and then doesn't hurt. Happy World Chocolate Day.

There is nothing better than a friend unless it is a friend with chocolate. Happy World Chocolate Day.

It is World Chocolate Day today, and I thought it was the right time to tell you that I love sharing everything with you, even my favourite chocolate. Happy World Chocolate Day.