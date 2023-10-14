Happy World Students Day 2023: Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's best quotes on his birth anniversary; date and significance

World Students Day is celebrated in India on October 15 every year on the birth anniversary of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, the 11th president of the country. From being called as the missile man of India for his work as aerospace scientist to the dedication for his students as a teacher, Kalam wore many hats. Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam who came from a humble background and sold newspapers in his early days was born on October 15, 1931, in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu to Jainulabdeen, a boat owner, and Ashiamma. From a very young age, he was passionate about aeroplanes, rockets, and space. Overcoming all the challenges, Kalam did aeronautical engineering from the Madras Institute of Technology (MIT) and went on to become a shining star in the field of rocket and missile technology. His life story continues to inspire millions.

On the occasion of World Students Day, here are Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's popular quotes(Freepik)

Dr Kalam was also awarded India’s highest civilian honour or the Bharat Ratna apart from Padma Bhushan and the Padma Vibhushan for his work as the scientific advisor to the government of India.

Even after becoming president of India, Kalam loved to interact with school children and young minds and loved to answer their questions. He firmly believed that students are the future of the nation and can take the country to new heights. Kalam breathed his last on July 27, 2015, while delivering a lecture at IIM-Shillong when he collapsed and died from a cardiac arrest.

On the occasion of World Students Day, here are Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's popular quotes:

"If you want to shine like a sun, first burn like a sun." - APJ Abdul Kalam

"Climbing to the top demands strength, whether it is to the top of Mount Everest or to the top of your career." - APJ Abdul Kalam

“A big shot is a little shot who keeps on shooting, so keep trying.”― A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, Wings of Fire

“Determination is the power that sees us through all our frustrations and obstacles. It helps us in building our willpower which is the very basis of success.” - APJ Abdul Kalam

“To succeed in life and achieve results, you must understand and master three mighty forces— desire, belief, and expectation." Iyadurai” ― A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, Wings of Fire

“Great dreams of great dreamers are always transcended.” ― Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam

"Never stop fighting until you arrive at your destined place - the unique you. Have an aim in life, continuously acquire knowledge, work hard, and have perseverance to realise the great life." - APJ Abdul Kalam

