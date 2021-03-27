Holi 2021: History, significance and Lord Krishna's connection to the festival

The festival of colours is upon us. To celebrate Holi, friends and families come together to have good food and smear colours on each other. Children wait for an entire year to fill balloons with water and play with their friends. However, this year, the celebrations are going to be a little different due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Did you know that Holi also signifies the arrival of spring as it is observed on the full moon day in the month of Phalgun? This year, Holi is being celebrated on March 29, 2021, with social distancing rules and restrictions in place. The festival is a two-day occasion. A day before the main event, a bonfire is held also known as Holika Dahan or Choti Holi which will be celebrated on March 28, this year.

Even though Holi is celebrated in more or less the same manner throughout the country, some states enjoy this festival in a slightly different manner. For example in Barsana, Uttar Pradesh, which is also the home of goddess Radha, Lathmar Holi is celebrated where women hit men with a lath or sticks while they try to shield themselves. The Holi celebrations of Mathura and Vrindavan are also very famous.

History And Significance

There are two very famous stories associated with the history of the festival. The first one being of demon king Hiranyakashyap. According to Hindu mythology, the king was given the boon that he could not be killed by either a man or any animal, that is why, he wanted people to worship him. However, his own son was a devotee of Lord Vishnu and refused to worship his father. Getting angry at him, the king asked his sister Holika to hold his son and sit in a pyre. While sitting in the fire, Prahlad was saved by Lord Vishnu but Holika died, that is why the day is also known as Holika Dahan.

After that, Lord Vishnu took the avatar of Narasimha which was half human and half lion and killed the demon king. That is why Holi is also known as the day when the good wins over the evil and people start afresh.

Another legend that is associated with the day involves Lord Krishna who is also an avatar of Lord Vishnu. Lord Krishna, who is known to be very mischievous and playful was concerned about his complexion and thought that Radha would never like him because she was extremely fair. On complaining about the same to his mother Yashoda, she asked him to apply colour on Radha and so he did making her look like him. Since that day, the festival became about smearing people with colour and Holi also became the festival of love.

Please make sure to follow social distancing guidelines while celebrating Holi this year.

