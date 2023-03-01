Holi 2023: How festival of colours is celebrated in different states of India

The festival of colours or Holi is celebrated in the Hindu calendar month of Phalgun, which usually falls between February and March and on this day, people play with colours, water, flowers and more where children and adults smear gulal on each other and people seek the blessings of their elders. People visit their friends and relatives and also relish Holi delicacies like gujiya, thandai and more after playing Holi.

This year, Holi will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in India while the festivities of the Hindu festival will begin on Tuesday night i.e. March 7, 2023 with Holika Dahan. As Holi is just around the corner, here's how the festival of colours is celebrated in different parts of the country:

Punjab - Holla Mohalla: This three-day long Sikh festival is held at Anandpur Sahib in Punjab. On this day, mock battles are held followed by music and poetry competitions.

Uttarakhand - Kumaoni Holi: The people of the Kumaon region celebrate this festival which is more about music than colours.

Uttar Pradesh - Lathmar Holi: As the name suggests, in Barsana, Mathura and Vrindavan, women playfully hit men with laathis. Men defend themselves with dhal or shield.

Udaipur - Royal Holi: This festival is organised by the royal family of Mewar. A procession takes place with decorated royal horses and bands. A traditional bonfire is lit and an effigy of Holika is set on fire.

Goa - Shigmo: Shigmo is a massive carnival where people come out on the streets and dance their hearts out on folk music and play with colours.

Maharashtra - Rang Panchami: In Maharashtra, people start the festival by lighting up a pyre of firewood which symbolises the victory of good over evil. It is on the next day that they play with colours and water.

Kerala - Manjal Kuli: In the South, people celebrate Holi in a very different way compared to the rest of the states. Manjal Kuli is a festival of the Kudumbi and Konkani communities. It is more peaceful and takes place in temples where locals visit and celebrate with folk songs and watercolours containing turmeric.

