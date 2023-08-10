Independence Day 2023: Will India celebrate its 76th or 77th I-Day this year? Here's all you need to know

Every year on August 15, India celebrates Independence Day, transforming the country into a painting filled with the colours of pride and patriotism. On this date in 1947, the nation declared its independence from the 200-year British rule. This historic occasion honours the nation's laborious transition from the confines of colonial control to the lofty heights of sovereignty. As the tricolour flag flutters in the breeze and the echoes of the national anthem reverberate through the air, Independence Day becomes more than a date on the calendar – it becomes a symphony of remembrance, a tribute to the sacrifice, and a celebration of unity.

However, amidst the festivities and fervour, there is a lot of confusion and the question lingers in the minds of many as to whether India will be celebrating its 76th or 77th Independence Day this year. Read on for clarification. (Also read: Independence Day 2023: Unique ways to celebrate the day with your family )

Is India celebrating the 76th or 77th Independence Day in 2023?

On 15 August 1947, British colonial rule in India came to an end, concluding almost 200 years of British rule. Since that historic day, 15 August has been celebrated as India's Independence Day. On 15 August 1948, India celebrated the first anniversary of its independence. Thus, this year is the 76th anniversary of freedom.

On the other hand, if we count from the actual date of Independence - 15 August 1947. This means that 1947 will always be remembered as the first year of India's independence and the first Independence Day. As a result, the country will celebrate its 77th Independence Day in 2023.

To conclude, this year India will be celebrating its 77th Independence Day on 15 August 2023, marking 76 years of freedom. The theme for this year's celebration is "Nation First, Always First" as a part of the wider "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" celebration. As part of its effort to acknowledge the nation's many cultures, the government has decided to put into place a number of programmes this year.