Happy 74th Republic Day, India: Tricolour theme dishes and mocktail recipes

While India gained independence from colonial rule in 1947, it wasn't until January 26, 1950, that the Constitution of India came into effect and after this, India became a sovereign state, declaring it a republic hence, every year on January 26, the proud citizens of India mark Republic Day with great pomp, show and patriotic fervour and this year, the country will celebrate its 74th Republic Day on Thursday. As India gears up to mark the country's 74th Republic Day, bring the patriotic spirit to your kitchen and whip up these tricolour dishes and mocktails:

1. Tricolour millet mathari and makhan

A low glycemic index foods are considered good for people with diabetes and jowar is one of the healthy snacks people can consume for keeping their blood sugar levels in control. Jowar has a lower glycemic index than wheat and bajra despite having similar values of fiber and protein because it has resistant starch.

Tricolour millet mathari and makhan (Pilibhit House)

INGREDIENTS:

Jawar Flour- 150 gm

Bajra Flour- 150 Gm

Sooji- 20 gm

Ghee for frying- 250 ml

Makhan- 10 gm

Saffron- 1 gm

Spinach taste- 10 gm

Carrot Juice- 10 gm

Almond Flacks- 5 gms

Pista Flacks- 5 gms

METHOD:

Make colour full dough of Jawar and bajra mix, separately using carrot juice and saffron, one plain and one mix with mint and spinach. Now, rest the dough for 10 minutes. Make small chapatis of this dough. Allow them to cool.

Now cut the chapatis to round shape and deep fry on medium heat till crisp. Pat dry all crisp. Now make the flavour of makhan.

2. Tricolour mix millets (Jowar n Bajra) nachos crisp with tri flavour dip

Tricolour mix millets (Jowar n Bajra) nachos crisp with tri flavour dip (Pilibhit House)

INGREDIENTS

Jawar Flour- 150 gm

Bajra Flour- 150 gm

Olive Oil- 20 gm

Salt- 20 gm

Black Pepper Powder- 10 gm

Dry Oregano- 5 gm

Red Chilli Powder- 10 gm

Jeera Powder- 10 gm

Oil for frying- 250 ml

Pineapple saffron salsa- 80 gm

Mint Yogurt Dip- 80 gm

Garlic Yogurt Dip- 80 gm

METHOD:

Make colour full dough of Jawar and Bajra mix, separately using carrot juice and saffron, one plain and one mix with mint and spinach. Now rest the dough for 10 minutes. Make small chapatis of these dough. Allow them to cool.

Now cut the chapatis to triangular shape and deep fry on medium heat till crisp. Pat dry all crisp. Season with dry oregano powder and peri peri powder. Serve these crisp with pineapple & saffron salsa /plain yoghurt garlic dip and another one yoghurt mint dip.

(Recipes by Chef Mani Mohan Pathak)

3. Tiranga Paneer Tikka

Tiranga Paneer Tikka (Glocal Junction)

Ingredients:

Red marination – 20 gms

White marination – 20 gms

Spinach paste – 20 gms

Amul cream – 25 ml

Amul Butter – 25 gms

Capsicum – 40 gms

Coriander – 8 gms

Bell peppers (red and yellow) – 80 gms (40 gms each)

Kasturi methi – 5 gms

Jeera powder – 5 gms

Garam masala – 5 gms

Mustard oil – 10 ml

Red chilly powder – 5 gms

Salt – according to taste

Cardamom powder – 5 gms

Method:

To prepare the red marination, take Kashmiri chilli paste and mix it with hung curd, mustard oil, chat masala, black salt and salt. For white marination, use cashew paste, amul cream, cardamom powder and white pepper powder. For green marination, use fresh mint and coriander leaves, garlic, green chillies, salt and black salt. Grind all the mixtures separately in a grinder.

Take fresh paneer and cut it into fine cubes. Once done, keep it aside and chop the bell peppers and capsicum of the same size as the paneer. Once done, divide the paneer, bell peppers and capsicum in three parts and marinate them in the red, white and green marinations respectively and let it set for 5-7 minutes.

After the set time, insert and set it on the tandoor skewers and cook it over the tandoor. Serve it with cool mint chutney and masala lachha onions.

(Recipe: Chef Sharata Das)

4. Spinach rice pepper pesto

Spinach rice pepper pesto (Rainmaker Consults)

Ingredients for rice pepper pesto:

Olive OIL 20 GM

BUTTER 20 GM

RED PEPPER 500 GM

CHOPPED ONIONS 50 GM

ONION 100 GM

CHOPPED BELL PEPPER 50 GM

CELERY 50 GM

JULIENNE BROCCOLI 50 GM

CASHEW 10 GM

JULIENNE BABY CORN 50 GM

CHEESE 20 GM

JULIENNE ZUCCHINI 20 GM

GARLIC 10 GM

BASMATI RICE 200 GM

SEASONING 10 GM

PEPPER PESTO 100 GM

CREAM 20 GM

CHEESE 30 GM

CHOPPED CORIANDER 50 gms

Method for pepper pesto:

Grilled the vegetables in an oven, bring it to normal temperature and make a puree out of it.

Method for rice:

In olive oil sauté the vegetables, after turning a bit brown add the rice with appropriate seasonings.

5. Burritos Mojados

Burritos Mojados (Rainmaker Consults)

Ingredients for Burrito Stuffing:

OLIVE OIL 10 GM

CHOPPED GARLIC 0.5 GM

SALT 2 PINCH

DICE BELL PEPPER 20 GM

BASMATI RICE 200GM

DICE ONION 20 GM

MEXICAN CURRY 100 GM

TOMATO SAUCE 70 GM

RAJMA 50 GM

ONION SAUCE 75 GM

BLACK BEANS 50 GM

TACO SEASONING 10 GM

ONION (Julienne ) 20 GM

Julienne BELL PEPPER 25 GM

TOMATO SAUCE 100 GM

CHEESE 20 GM

ORANGE CHEDDAR 10 GM

BUTTER 10 GM

Method for stuffing:

Take oil, add on “burrito stuffing” ingredients with exotic vegetables. Let it cook for a while and stuff the mixture in a corn tortilla bread. Make a tomato cheese sauce, pour it on the burrito and bake it for 10 minutes till the cheese melts.

6. Miso Udon Hot Pot

Miso Udon Hot Pot (Rainmaker Consults)

Ingredients:

Sesame Oil 2 ml

Chopped Garlic 5 gms

Miso Paste 1 tbsp

Boiled Udon Noodles 15 gms

Salt and Pepper 5 gms

Nori Sheet 10 gms

Roasted Sesame seeds 10 gms

Stock Water 100 ml

Method:

In sesame oil saute chopped garlic, add miso paste, salt and pepper. Once the brooth comes to a boil, add the remaining ingredients with noodles in the end. Soup is ready to serve

7. Mocktail - Flavours of Democracy

Mocktail - Flavours of Democracy (Rainmaker Consults)

Ingredients:

Basil: handful

Mint: handful

Kaffir lime: 1-2 leaf

Elderflower syrup: 22.5ml

Orange Oleo saccharum: 60 ml

Lime: 30ml

Sprite: to top

Garnish: orange slice and zest

Method:

Take mint, basil and kaffir lime leaves add into a shaker. Add elderflower and lime into the shaker and shake well. Shake and dump into the G&T glass. Now make layers of crush ice and then pour orange oleo saccharum on top. Top with Sprite. Garnish with orange slice and zest and serve.

8. Cheese Chipotle Paneer Quesadilla

Cheese Chipotle Paneer Quesadilla (Rainmaker Consults)

Ingredients:

90 grams Paneer Diced (marinated in Chipotle adobo sauce)

2 tbsp chipotles in adobo sauce

1 small yellow onion, thinly sliced

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 teaspoon each oregano, cumin, paprika, sugar

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon pepper powder

15 gms diced tomatoes

15 gms blanched corn

15gms red and yellow peppers diced

1 teaspoon cilantro chopped

Ingredients for Avocado Guacamole:

2 small avocados

¼ cup dices tomatoes

¼ cup lime juice

¼ cup fresh cilantro

4-5 pickled jalapeno slices

2 garlic cloves, minced (optional)

½ teaspoon salt

Quesadilla ingredients:

10" flour tortillas

1 cups cheddar cheese, shredded

1/2 cup Italian cheese blend

1tbsp butter salted

Method:

Before making Quesadilla mix all the ingredients of Guacamole in a mixing bowl and keep it on a chunky consistency and keep refrigerated.

Method to make the quesadillas:

Heat a large fry pan over medium heat with a drizzle of oil. Once heated, lay one tortilla in the pan and place all the ingredients on the tortilla in a half moon style on one side of the tortilla. * Sprinkle the cheese and cover it in half moon using spatula.

Cook for about 2-3 minutes or until golden, then carefully flip and cook another 2-3 minutes until golden and melty. Serve warm with avocado Guacamole and your favourite garnishes!