International Day of Charity 2023: Date, history and significance of the day

International Day of Charity serves as a reminder of the importance of charitable acts and philanthropy in improving the lives of those in need around the world. It also honours the memory of Mother Teresa, who dedicated her life to helping the less fortunate and was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for her humanitarian work. On this day, people and organizations are encouraged to engage in acts of charity, donate to causes they care about, and contribute to making the world a better place for all. This day presents you with a great opportunity to get involved in the charity events that are going on around the world. Scroll down to know more about this day. (Also read: World Samosa Day 2023: Date, history, significance )

When is International Day of Charity 2023?

International Day of Charity holds significant importance as it serves as a global platform to promote acts of kindness, generosity, and humanitarian efforts. (Unsplash)

The International Day of Charity is an international day observed annually on 5 September.

History of International Day of Charity

In 2011, the Hungarian Parliament and Government backed the creation of the International Day of Charity as a civil society initiative in Hungary. The day's objectives are to encourage philanthropy, social responsibility, and intergroup harmony. Mother Teresa of Calcutta was given the Nobel Peace Prize in 1979 for her work in the fight to alleviate poverty and suffering, which also pose a threat to peace. The date of September 5 was chosen to honor her death anniversary.

According to her obituary, Mother Teresa of Calcutta passed away on September 5. In response to a request from Hungary, the United Nations General Assembly overwhelmingly approved a resolution on December 17, 2012, proclaiming September 5 as the International Day of Charity.

International Day of Charity significance

The International Day of Charity is designed to promote and strengthen social responsibility around the world by increasing our support for charitable causes and bringing everyone together in solidarity. The day celebrates the essential role that acts of kindness, philanthropy and charitable giving play in addressing global challenges and improving the well-being of those in need. It is a powerful reminder that collective efforts, no matter how small, can have a positive impact on communities and individuals around the world, fostering a spirit of compassion and solidarity.