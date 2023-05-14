International Day of Families 2023: Date, theme, history, significance and all you need to know

International Day of Families is celebrated annually on May 15th to promote the importance of families and their significant role in society. It is a day to raise awareness about the social, economic, and demographic changes that impact families worldwide. From sharing meals to creating memories, families are the foundation of society. This day provides an opportunity for governments, organizations, and individuals to recognize the contributions of families and to promote family-oriented policies and programs that support the well-being of families in communities around the world. From history, and significance to theme and celebration, here is everything you need to know about this day. (Also read: Top ideas for adventurous family vacation this summer holiday )

History of International Day of Families

International Day of Families was established by the United Nations in 1993 to raise awareness about the importance of families(Pixabay)

The International Day of Families was established by the United Nations in 1993 to raise awareness about the importance of families and to promote the role of families in society. The day is observed every year on May 15th and serves as an opportunity to celebrate the unique bond and love that families share. Over the years, the day has become a platform to address issues affecting families, such as poverty, inequality, and social exclusion.

International Day of Families 2023 theme:

The theme of the day varies each year and highlights different aspects of family life. In 2023, the theme for International Family Day is 'Demographic Trends and Families'. In the previous year, the theme was 'Families and Urbanisation'.

Significance of International Day of Families

International Family Day is significant as it raises awareness about the importance of families as the basic unit of society. It acknowledges the role of families in promoting social and economic development, as well as their contribution to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals. This day also highlights the challenges faced by families worldwide, including poverty, migration, work-family balance, and access to healthcare and education. Celebrating International Family Day promotes the need for supportive policies and programs that strengthen and protect families and their members.

International Day of Families celebrations:

International Day of Families is celebrated in many ways around the world. Various organizations and groups organize events and activities to promote the importance of families, such as family fun days, picnics, workshops, seminars, and conferences. Schools may also hold special assemblies or activities to raise awareness about the importance of families. Some countries may also recognize the day as a public holiday, allowing families to spend more time together. Additionally, social media platforms may also be used to spread awareness about the day and encourage people to share their family stories and photos using hashtags related to the day.

