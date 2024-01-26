International Reducing Co2 Emissions Day 2024: Carbon Dioxide emission is not healthy for the environment. Just like how too much Co2 is harmful for our lungs, it is equally harmful for nature. Carbon footprint, if not reduced immediately, can lead to bigger problems. With Carbon Dioxide added to nature for years and decades, the climate of the earth has already gone through a drastic change. Global warming is one of the results of Carbon Dioxide emission and it is getting worse by the minute. It is high time that we start getting concerned about our Co2 emission and find alternatives to Carbon Dioxide emission to make the earth healthy. International Reducing Co2 Emissions Day 2024: Date, history and significance

Every year, International Reducing Co2 Emissions Day is observed to make people aware of the repercussions and urge them to find healthy alternatives. As we gear up to celebrate the special day, here are a few things that we must remember.

Date:

Every year, International Reducing Co2 Emissions Day is observed on January 28. This year, International Reducing Co2 Emissions Day falls on a Sunday.

History:

In 1896, Svante Arrhenius, a Scientist from Sweden made the connections of the levels of Carbon Dioxide affecting the temperature of the earth's surface. In 1938, another Scientist called Guy Callendar made the connection that Co2 emission is related to climate change and global warming. In 1997, the Kyoto Protocol was signed – it was a sign of movement to reduce greenhouse gases in industrialised countries. Later in 2015, the Paris Agreement was signed which legally bound 196 countries to reduce greenhouse gas emission. Hence, International Reducing Co2 Emissions Day came to be observed.

Significance:

One of the best ways to observe International Reducing Co2 Emissions Day is by informing ourselves of the harmful effects of Co2 emission and finding alternatives to it. Be it investing in solar energy or reducing our carbon footprint, we should spend the day educating ourselves, becoming more aware and exploring healthy alternatives.