International Women's Day 2023: When is Women's Day? Date, history, significance, celebration and all you need to know

Every year, March marks Women's History Month - an annual month-long celebration highlighting the contributions of women to events in history and contemporary society. On March 8, people commemorate International Women's Day. It observes cultural, political and socioeconomic women-made achievements in various fields. Women's Day also marks a call for a gender-equal world that is free of bias, stereotypes and discrimination and is diverse, equitable, and inclusive while differences are valued and celebrated. Keep scrolling to know more about this day, including its date, history, significance, celebration, and more.

International Women's Day 2023 Date: When is Women's Day?

International Women's Day falls on March 8 annually. This year, it is being marked on Wednesday. The Hindu festival Holi is also on the same day.

International Women's Day 2023 Theme:

This year, the theme for International Women's Day is Embrace Equity or #EmbraceEquity. The International Women's Day website says, "Equity isn't just a nice-to-have, it's a must-have. A focus on gender equity needs to be part of every society's DNA. And it's critical to understand the difference between Equity and Equality. The aim of the IWD 2023 #EmbraceEquity campaign theme is to get the world talking about 'Why equal opportunities aren't enough'."

While "Equality means each individual or group of people is given the same resources or opportunities," the IWD website said, "Equity recognizes that each person has different circumstances and allocates the exact resources and opportunities needed to reach an equal outcome."

International Women's Day 2023 History and Significance:

According to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), International Women's Day first emerged from the activities of labour movements at the turn of the twentieth century across North America and Europe. UNESCO states, "The first National Woman's Day was observed in the United States on February 28 1909, which the Socialist Party of America dedicated in honour of the 1908 garment workers' strike in New York where women protested against harsh working conditions. In 1917, women in Russia chose to protest and strike under the slogan "Bread and Peace" on the last Sunday in February (which fell on March 8 on the Gregorian calendar). Their movement ultimately led to the enactment of women's suffrage in Russia."

It was in 1945 that the Charter of the United Nations became the first international agreement to affirm the principle of equality between women and men but it was only on March 8 during International Women's Year in 1975 that the UN celebrated its first official International Women's Day.

Later in December 1977, the General Assembly adopted a resolution that proclaimed a United Nations Day for Women's Rights and International Peace to be observed on any day of the year by Member States under their historical and national traditions. Finally, following its adoption by the United Nations in 1977, International Women's Day was marked on March 8 as an official UN holiday for women's rights and world peace.

International Women's Day 2023 Celebrations:

People celebrate International Women's Day 2023 by making the women in their lives feel special with heartwarming gestures. You can take them to their favourite restaurant for dinner, make handmade gifts, gift them books written by female authors, educate yourself on women's rights and gender equality, watch their favourite films, and more. Lastly, every day should be Women's Day, and one shouldn't need a special occasion to make the women in their life feel they are exceptional.

