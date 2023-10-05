Jitiya vrat 2023: Date, significance, shubh muhurat, rituals of 3-day celebration and story of Jivitputrika fast

Jitiya or Jivitputrika Vrat is a 3-day fasting which is observed by Hindu women in the month of Ashwin as per Hindu lunar calendar. The festival is quite popular in the states of Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh. On this day married women with children observe a 24-hour nirjala fast for the well-being of their children. Those observing fast do not have food and water for the entire day. The fasting is concluded on the third day or parana day with cucumber and rice flour porridge. Noni saag and Madua roti are also enjoyed after being offered to the God. Lord Vishnu, Shiva, and Lord Surya are worshiped on Jitiya. On this day men and women deck up in their best of traditional clothes and participate in cultural events. (Also read: Hindu Calendar October 2023: Shardiya Navratri, Solar Eclipse, Dussehra to Maha Navami; see complete list of festivals) Jitiya 2023: On this day married women with children observe a 24-hour nirjala fast for the well-being of their children.

When is Jitiya Jivitputrika Vrat?

The festival of Jitiya Jivitputrika Vrat will be celebrated from October 6 to October 8 this year. Different rituals and traditions are followed on each day of the festival.

Story of Jitiya

There are many stories related to the origin of Jitiya. One of them dates back to Mahabharata times. As per the legend, when Ashwathama's father passed away during the war, he was livid and wanted to kill Pandavas. However, he accidentally killed Draupadi's five sons and Pandavas survived. Arjuna retaliated by holding him captive and snatching the 'mani' from him. To avenge this, Ashwathama used Brahmastra to kill the unborn child of Abhimanyu's wife Uttara. While he was successful in doing so, Lord Krishna gave a new life to the dead child and he was alive again. The child who grew up to become Raja Parikshit was known as Jivitputrika due to this miracle. From then onwards mothers started to observe Jitiya fast.

Significance of Jitiya

Jitiya holds a great significance in Bihar, UP and Jharkhand and mothers observe this fast for their entire life to protect their children from untimely demise. They also pray for the happy and long life of their kids and refrain from eating or drinking during the fasting period.

Jitiya or Jivitputrika Vrat shubh muhurat timings

Ashtami Tithi begins - 6:34 am on Oct 06, 2023

Ashtami Tithi ends - 8:08 am on Oct 07, 2023

3 days of Jitiya celebration

Jitiya is celebrated over 3 days. On the first day, women observing fast take a bath in a river and perform puja, eating satvik food. The second or main day of the fasting is observed without food and water. On the final day, women take a bath and conclude their fasting follow the muhurat.

Here are the details of rituals followed for 3 days:

Day 1 | Nahai-Khai: On this day, those observing fast take a bath, preferably in a water body. After the bath, satvik food prepared with ghee is eaten and pink salt is sprinkled on it instead of regular.

Day 2 | Khur-Jitiya or Jiviputrika day: This is the second day of the festival and a 24-hour fast is observed when women go with food and water. The fast is concluded only the next day as per muhurat.

Day 3 | Parana: This is the third day of the fast when mothers conclude their vrat. Many break the fast with cucumber and milk. Thereafter traditional meal of rice, noni saag and madua roti is consumed.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!