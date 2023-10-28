Karwa Chauth 2023 Puja Vidhi: Rituals to follow from morning to evening, samagri, and all you need to know

Karwa Chauth is right around the corner, and married women are gearing up to celebrate the auspicious Hindu festival. On this day, married women observe a nirjala fast (without food and water) for their husbands' long lives and prosperity. Unmarried couples can also keep this fast, also known as Karva Chauth or Karak Chaturthi. This year, it falls on November 1. The festival is marked all across the country. However, it is popular in the northern states of India, including Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Delhi, Haryana, and Rajasthan. Know the rituals married women should follow from morning to evening, important samagri, and more to observe the Karwa Chauth festival with fervour.

Karwa Chauth 2023 Puja Vidhi: Rituals to follow

Karwa Chauth falls on November 1 this year. (Karun Sharma/Hindustan Times)

A few important rituals of Karwa Chauth vrat are applying mehendi/henna on both sides of the hands. If you are a newly married bride, you should also apply it on your feet. Women should wear new traditional clothes, preferably in red colour and should avoid black, brown and white shades as they are considered inauspicious. Lastly, women should also do solah shringar to dress up like a new bride.

Women should observe a strict nirjala fast, beginning from sunrise and ending after the moon is sighted. They should pray for their husband's long life, do the Karwa Puja, read the Karwa Chauth story, pray to Goddess Parvati, Lord Shiva, Lord Ganesha and Lord Kartikeya, and worship the moon.

Women break their nirjala fast in the evening on Karwa Chauth after sighting the moon. They look at the moon through a sieve or a transparent cloth, pray and make offerings (Arghya), and drink water from their husband's hands to break the vrat. After this, they have food prepared at home.

Women should have Sargi prepared by their mothers-in-law before dawn. It usually consists of sweets, matthri, dry fruits, and feni along with a saree and jewellery. Women consume the items in the thali before observing the Karva Chauth fast.

Karwa Chauth 2023 Samagri:

During the Karwa Chauth puja, married women should use a pot with a clay or copper lid. Other samagri items used during the puja are roli, kalash, kumkum, Mauli, akshat, paan, a book on Karwa Chauth vrat katha, curd, sugar powder, sandalwood, flowers, turmeric, rice, sweets, desi ghee, perfume, coconut, sacred thread, abeer, gulal, honey, dakshina, and raw milk. Additionally, a sieve, camphor, wheat, wick (cotton), a picture of Karva Mata, a lamp, incense sticks, a wooden seat, pudding, and Athavari of eight puris are a few other important items.

Apart from these items, Sargi is another important ritual and samagri for Karwa Chauth puja. It should contain items for solah sringar (including kumkum, mehndi, mahavar, sindoor, comb, bindi, chunari, bangle, kajal, nettle, black pot), dry fruits, fruits, and sweets.

