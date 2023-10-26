Karwa Chauth 2023: The special time of the year is here. Every year, Karwa Chauth is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur all across the country. This festival is especially observed by the married women of the families for the longevity of their husband and their children. During this time of the year, married women keep fast without having food or water throughout the day. After seeing the moon, they are fed food and water by their husbands and then they break their fast. During the Krishna Paksha Chaturthi of the month of Kartik, Karwa Chauth is celebrated.

Karwa Chauth 2023: Tips for working women to fast(Pinterest)

In Gujarat, Maharashtra and Southern India, Karwa Chauth is observed with devotion and dedication. While fasting is a norm during Karwa Chauth, for working women it might be a little difficult if they do not follow certain diet tips. Here are a few dietary tips to follow:

Wholesome Sargi: Received from the mother-in-law or daughter-in-law, a sargi is the pre-dawn meal consumed before sunrise. Having plenty of nuts and milk products as part of sargi can help working women to stay healthy throughout the day.

Take rest: Having adequate rest and not overworking throughout the day in the office can help in saving energy and staying healthy throughout the time of fasting.

Modify the rituals: After asking the elders and consulting people in the family, working women should make necessary changes to the rituals to stay hydrated and healthy throughout the day. Sipping fruit juice and having nuts can keep the body energised.

Break the fast with water: Instead of having food or a meal, working women should break the fast by having adequate water. It helps in keeping the body hydrated.

Distract yourself: When we think too much about fasting, we automatically feel more thirsty and hungry. Hence, working women should keep themselves distracted with other tasks.

