Karwa Chauth 2024 moon time: Find out city-wise timings across India, shubh mahurat, Karwa Chauth rituals and more

Karwa Chauth 2024: Today married Hindu women are fasting for the long life and good fortune of their husbands. The whole day they will fast without food and water. In the evening, they will break their fast and have food or drink water after making offering to the moon. This year, Karwa Chauth is celebrated on Sunday, October 20, 2024, with various rituals. Ahead, find the moonrise timings in your city and other details about the Hindu festival. Women break the Karwa Chauth vrat after sighting the moon.

Karwa Chauth 2024 timings

According to the Purnimanta calendar, Karwa Chauth falls on Krishna Paksha Chaturthi in the Hindu month of Kartik. Karwa Chauth is celebrated on the same day throughout India. This year, Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on October 20, Sunday, as per Drik Panchang. The Chaturthi Tithi commences at 6:46am on October 20, 2024, and concludes at 4:16am on October 21, 2024.

Karwa Chauth puja muhurat is from 5:46pm to 7:02pm for a duration of 1 hour and 16 minutes. The moonrise on Karwa Chauth is expected to be at 7:54pm, but will vary from city to city.

Moon rise timing in your city

According to timeanddate.com, here are the moonrise timings for major cities across India on Karwa Chauth 2024:

Delhi: 19:54 pm

Greater Noida: 19:53 pm

Kanpur: 19:47 pm

Dehradun: 19:46 pm

Jaipur: 20:05 pm

Ahmedabad: 20:28 pm

Kolkata: 19:24 pm

Mumbai: 20:37

Bengaluru: 20:32 pm

Chennai: 20:20 pm

Hyderabad: 20:18 pm

Women also dress up in bridal style for Karwa Chauth celebrations.

Karwa Chauth fast rituals

Karwa Chauth represents a wife’s strength and devotion to her husband. It exhibits the power of unwavering commitment, faith, and steadfast resolve. For many women, Karwa Chauth begins with a pre-dawn feast known as sargi, prepared by mothers-in-law for their daughters-in-law.

Following this, women spend the day in a strict fast, abstaining from food and water, which concludes with a puja in the evening. Dressed in heavy ethnic clothes, they gather to recite the legendary tales of Veeravati, Karwa, and Savitri, honouring their sacrifices and unwavering love. The fast ends with the sighting of the moon, after which husbands feed their wives, symbolically breaking the fast.

Karwa Chauth 2024 wishes

Top best wishes, images, Facebook and WhatsApp messages to share with your wife or husband:

Wishing you a beautiful Karwa Chauth filled with love and joy. Your dedication is unmatched, and I am grateful for every moment with you.

On this special day, I pray for your health and happiness. Thank you for being the amazing woman you are. Happy Karwa Chauth!

Your beauty shines brighter than the moon, and today, I celebrate the light you bring into my life.

May the moonlight fill your heart with peace and joy. Happy Karwa Chauth, my love! You mean the world to me.

As you fast for our love today, know that my heart is with you every moment. You are my everything, and I cherish you deeply. Happy Karwa Chauth, my love.