Sonakshi Sinha flaunts 13.6 lakh mangalsutra as she celebrates 1st Karwa Chauth with husband Zaheer Iqbal. See pics

Karwa Chauth 2024: Sonakshi Sinha is celebrating her first Karwa Chauth this year. The actor married in June this year, and it makes Karwa Chauth extra-special for her. Sonakshi shared a set of pictures of herself looking stunning as ever as she celebrated her love and commitment towards husband Zaheer Iqbal. Sonakshi shared a set of pictures featuring herself decked up in a bright red saree and a sleek mangalsutra.(Instagram/@aslisona)

ALSO READ: Karwa Chauth 2024 live updates: Wishes, moonrise time, celebrity pics and more

See pics of Sonakshi's beautiful mangalsutra

Sonakshi shared a set of pictures featuring herself decked up in a bright red saree and a sleek mangalsutra. The rose gold mangalsutra featured embedded inserts and beads with diamonds. The actor wrote, “Praying for your lambi umar, today and every day. Happy Karwa Chauth Mr. Husband Zaheer Iqbal. Let this eternal symbol of love- my BVLGARI Mangalsutra Sautoir Necklace, be an enduring reminder of our commitment.”

Sonakshi looked gorgeous in a red silk saree embellished in red rhinestones with embroidery patterns throughout. In a matching red blouse, Sonakshi added more festive feel to her pictures. The actor opted for a minimal makeup in black eyeliner, contoured cheeks and a nude shade of lipstick. In a red bindi and sindoor on her forehead, Sonakshi looked ready for Karwa Chauth.

ALSO READ: Karwa Chauth 2024: Parineeti Chopra flaunts cute heart mehendi for Raghav Chadha, shares pics from lit-up Delhi home

The mangalsutra costs...

The sleek BVLGARI Mangalsutra Sautoir Necklace looks stunning. Embedded with beads and diamonds, the mangalsutra is a perfect gift for Karwa Chauth. The stunning piece of jewellery is priced at a whopping ₹13,60,000 on the BVLGARI’s official website. “Bvlgari Bvlgari Mangalsutra Special Edition sautoir necklace in 18 kt rose gold with onyx inserts and beads, and pavé diamonds,” read the description on the official website of BVLGARI.

ALSO READ: Karwa Chauth 2024 moon time: Find out city-wise timings across India, shubh mahurat, Karwa Chauth rituals and more

Screengrab of BVLGARI's official website.(www.bulgari.com)

About Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in the 2024 comedy horror film Kakuda. The actor made her debut with the 2010 comedy action film Dabangg. The film also starred Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Sonu Sood. Sonakshi got married to Zaheer Iqbal in a social ceremony under the Special Marriage Act in July, this year. The actor and Zaheer dated since 2017.