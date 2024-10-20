Edit Profile
Sunday, Oct 20, 2024
    Karwa Chauth 2024 live updates: Wishes, moonrise time, celebrity pics and more

    By Soumya Srivastava
    Oct 20, 2024 10:54 AM IST
    Karwa Chauth 2024 live updates: Hindu women across the country are celebrating the festival of love on October 20. Check out pics, wishes and more:
    Karwa Chauth 2024 live updates: A woman from Jammu shows her hands decorated with henna, ahead of the Karwa Chauth.
    Karwa Chauth 2024: Hindu women across the country are observing the Nirjala fast and celebrating the auspicious festival of Karwa Chauth on October 20, Sunday. On this day, women do not eat or drink anything until moonrise to pray for the longevity of their husbands. Pictures are coming in from all over India as women get their hands decorated with henna, buy beautiful new clothes, sieves, bangles, all for the festival. Celebrities such as Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani, Rakul Preet Singh, Parineeti Chopra, Priyanka Chopra are also expected to observe the fast and share pictures with their husbands in the evening after the moon-sighting....Read More

    On Karwa Chauth, married women follow the 'nirjala' fast without food and water, and the Moon plays an extremely important role in fasting. Women can break their fast after the sighting of the 'Moon'.

    After watching the Moon from a sieve, fasting women offer Arghaya to the Moon and break the fast by eating a morsel of food and a sip of water from their husband's hands.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Oct 20, 2024 10:54 AM IST

    Karwa Chauth 2024: What to eat to break the fast

    Karwa Chauth 2024: After fasting all day, it is essential to break the fast the right way. Choose from this list of healthy food items to regain energy.

    Oct 20, 2024 10:37 AM IST

    Karwa Chauth 2024: Sonam Kapoor's mehndi update

    Actor Sonam Kapoor shared a series of pictures on her Instagram Stories as she prepares to celebrate Karwa Chauth 2024. She showcased her intricate mehendi design and shared her thoughts on what she enjoys most about the festival.

    Oct 20, 2024 10:31 AM IST

    Karwa Chauth 2024: Sonakshi Sinha decks up in red

    Karwa Chauth 2024: Sonakshi Sinha is celebrating her first Karwa Chauth as a married woman this year. She took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures of her new Bulgari mangalsutra. She paired it with a beautiful red lace saree.

    Oct 20, 2024 10:16 AM IST

    Karwa Chauth 2024: Moonrise timings for Delhi

    This year, Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on October 20, Sunday, as per Drik Panchang. The Chaturthi Tithi commences at 6:46am on October 20, 2024, and concludes at 4:16am on October 21, 2024.

    Moonrise time for Delhi: 19:54 pm

    Oct 20, 2024 10:14 AM IST

    Karwa Chauth 2024: Wishes, images, messages to send

    Special Karwa Chauth wishes, images and messages to share with your wife or husband on October 20 to make them feel special. Check them out here.

