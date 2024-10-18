For this Karwa Chauth, let your zodiac sign decide your dressing in these vibrant colours
While women usually gravitate towards shades of red to deck up on Karwa Chauth, switch things up and let your zodiac signs influence your hue preferences
Red for Aries
Governed by Mars, Ariens is known for their passion and assertiveness in romance, so wearing red can help them take initiative and action for the day. They can also embody their enthusiasm and excitement by donning shades of orange.
Green for Taurus and Virgo
For these two Earth signs, shades of green are an ideal choice. Governed by Venus, green aligns with Taurean’s sense of security and harmony in relations. Olive green for Virgos fosters calmness, healing and promotes their nurturing side.
Pastels for Gemini and Libra
To channel their lively vibe and lightheartedness, Geminis should go for pastel and baby blue colours. Known for their soft aesthetics, Librans can favour pastels as it promotes love and attracts positive relationships.
Silver for Cancer
Ruled by the Moon, Cancerians can opt for silver hues as it symbolises emotional depth, femininity and fluidity. Silver also allows help embrace their feelings fully and with their reflective nature, promotes their healing energies.
Golden for Leo
Ruled by Sun, Leos should naturally choose shades of golden that embody their warmth and encourage loyalty. It also aligns with their desire for luxury, appreciation and happiness.
Burgundy for Scorpio
Ruled by Mars, Scorpios should go for burgundy or maroon attires that sync with their passion and to channel their intensity positively. It will also enhance their magnetism and help them embrace their strength.
Purple for Sagittarius and Aquarius
For Sagittarians, purple brings adventure and openness in relation while symbolising their love for life. Newlywed Aquarians can wear violet ensembles to bring innovation and uniqueness in their lives.
Brown for Capricorn
Ruled by Saturn, brown for Capricorns is a good choice as it fosters trust and commitment in partnership. It also represents ambition, resilience and growth and will help them stay grounded.
Sea green for Pisces
Being a Water sign, Pisceans can single out on sea green shades that will show off their dreamy nature and emotional depth. It also embodies their sensitivity and compassion in connection.