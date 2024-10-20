Inside Sunita Kapoor's star-studded Karwa Chauth with Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Mira Rajput. Watch

Anil Kapoor’s wife, Sunita Kapoor, hosted her annual Karwa Chauth celebration at her residence in Mumbai. Shilpa Shetty dropped an inside video from the celebrations on her Instagram, thanking Sunita for hosting it ‘impeccably’ like she always does. (Also Read: Karwa Chauth 2024: Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Mira Kapoor, Neelam Kothari and others arrive at Anil Kapoor's house) Everyone from Shilpa Shetty and Mira Rajput to Maheep Kapoor and Raveena Tandon were at Sunita Kapoor's Karwa Chauth.

Inside Bollywood’s Karwa Chauth celebrations

Shilpa posted an Instagram video of herself performing the puja with Mira Rajput, Reema Kapoor, and Antara Marwah. She captioned it, “Happy Karvachauth Ladies. Thankyou @kapoor.sunita for always organising this so impeccably. Love you.”

Shilpa wore a stunning red lehenga with kundan jewellery for the occasion. The end of the video sees others like Raveena Tandon, Geeta Basra, Maheep Kapoor and other guests at the do joining them to wish everyone a happy Karwa Chauth.

Shilpa’s sister Shamita Shetty commented under the video with numerous red heart emojis. Her husband Raj Kundra commented with heart and fire emojis. Every year, the who’s who of Bollywood gather at Sunita’s house with their husbands to celebrate Karwa Chauth and break fast together.

Raveena Tandon posts pictures

Raveena also posted pictures of the Karwa Chauth celebrations, writing, “And the festivities begin!!!” She posted videos of her getting her mehendi done, apart from posing for pictures with the women present at the celebrations. Raveena gave the usual sarees a skip and opted for an anarkali kurta for the occasion.

Raveena also posted a video showing how candles were lit up, bangles were placed on tables for the ladies to pick and wear on the occasion. The actor also posted group pictures that saw them all posing together for clicks.

Maheep’s Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives co-stars Neelam Kothari and Bhavana Pandey were also present at the festivities. Earlier in the day, Sonam Kapoor gave a glimpse of her mehendi with her husband Anand Ahuja’s name written on one wrist and son Vayu’s name on another.