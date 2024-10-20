Raj Kundra fasts for Shilpa Shetty on Karwa Chauth for 15th time, gushes about her ‘unconditional support’

Karwa Chauth 2024: Shilpa Shetty's husband, actor-businessman Raj Kundra, shared a heartfelt post on Instagram Stories and declared his love for his wife on the auspicious day of Karwa Chauth. Raj announced that he is also observing fast for the health and long life of his wife. This breaks the stereotype of how only wives observe fast on this day to pray for prosperity and longevity of their husbands. Raj is going a step ahead and observing fast for his wife as well. Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty got married in 2009.(Instagram/@onlyrajkundra)

Raj Kundra observes Karwa Chauth fast for Shilpa

Raj shared a gorgeous picture of himself with wife Shilpa on Instagram Stories and wrote, “Fasting for the one who fills my life with love, laughter and unconditional support.”

In the picture, Raj and Shilpa can be seen decked up in ethnic ensembles and complementing each other. Shilpa looked stunning as ever in a golden organza saree with golden zari borders with silver mirror work, while Raj looked stylish in a white ethnic kurta with a matching white jacket.

“15 years strong,” added Raj, and wrote, “Fast for her,” as he tagged Shilpa Shetty’s official Instagram account. Take a look:

Screengrab of Raj Kundra's Instagram story.(Instagram/@onlyrajkundra)

More about the couple

Raj Kundra’s Instagram profile is replete with pictures of his time with family. Raj and Shilpa have been married for 15 years. Raj keeps sharing snippets of his family diaries on Instagram, often expressing his love for his wife.

Earlier, Raj shared an adorable Instagram Reels featuring Shilpa Shetty on her birthday and wrote the most heartwarming wish for her. “Super blessed to have married the perfect life partner! Happy birthday my Superwoman. I love you unconditionally,” read Raj’s post.

Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty married in 2009. Raj and Shilpa are parents to Viaan Raj Kundra and Samisha Shetty Kundra. Raj was previously married to Kavita Kundra, with whom he has a daughter. The former couple divorced in 2006.