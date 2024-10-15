Raveena Tandon reveals similar mob incident happened with Richa Chadha next day: Police says it was a ‘planned’ attack

Raveena Tandon and her driver were attacked by a mob in Mumbai in June amid rash driving claims against the driver. Now, in an interview with NewsX Live, the actor revealed that the attack was pre-planned as per Mumbai Police, and Richa Chadha also faced a similar mob incident the following day. (Also Read: When Raveena Tandon said Bollywood has stopped making movies that can use Govinda's talent) Raveena Tandon says similar mob incident happened with Richa Chadha a day after hers

What Raveena said

“Unfortunately, this has been going on in Mumbai, which is a planned kind of a thing. Jo ki darane ki baat hai (which is only to intimidate). Jab ye mob ka incident hua (When this mob incident happened), in fact, the next day, my friend Richa Chadha called me. She said, ‘Raveena, you won’t believe it, the same thing happened!' The same thing happened with Richa, and unfortunately, no CCTV cameras to record the truth. In fact, she had to pay up. She had to settle the matter. The cops told her that settle it. She, in fact, the poor thing, went ahead and settled,” Raveena said.

She revealed that the police has now concluded that her mob incident was pre-meditated, probably in order to get money. “Toh mere shayad jo incident hua, wo shayad daraane, dhamkaane ki koshish kar rahe the. Ki kahin main kahu nahi, main settle kar deti hu, main paise de deti hu (So the incident that happened with me, it was probably to intimate, threaten. So that somehow I pay up and settle). But I remember, the mob was so aggresive. They were entering my house. My children were upstairs at home. My husband wasn't at home. Jo mere male members of staff dikh rahe the unko, wo kheech ke maar rahe the unko. In fact, gate pe main khadi ho gayi aur meri jo do domestic staff ki members hain, jo saalo se hain mere sath, hum gate par khade ho gaye the that no one will enter the house. Aur wo dhakka de de ke bol rahe the aap bas driver ko bahar bhej dijiye. Toh maine kaha uski galti hai toh police ko aa jane dijiye, fir aap le jaye usko. (They were bashing up male members of my staff. Me and two female members of my staff stood at the gate so that no one enters the house. They kept pushing and demanding us to surrender the driver. I said if the driver is at fault, let the police come and take him). Who are you to give justice? Who are you to lynch him? Aap kyu maara peeti karna chahte ho? No hitting! Please don't hit anyone. But ek jo mob frenzy ho jati hai na jab sab sath mein ho jate hain (it was like a mob frenzy, when everyone gets together),” Raveena added.

About the mob incident

A viral video in June showed a group of locals accusing Raveena and her driver of assaulting three women. After Raveena got out of her vehicle to speak to the crowd, she was allegedly pushed and hit. In the viral video, Raveena is heard saying, “Please don’t hit me.” In the video, a man is heard saying that Raveena’s driver hit his mother, and when questioned, started assaulting her. Claiming that the actor was inebriated, the man said that when she stepped out of the vehicle, she started assaulting the woman. The incident took place on Carter Road in Bandra, Mumbai.

On the work front, Raveena will be next seen in Welcome to the Jungle. Meanwhile, Richa was last seen in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.