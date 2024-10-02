When Raveena Tandon said Bollywood has stopped making movies that can use Govinda's talent

What Raveena said

In an interview with The Lallantop in January this year, Raveena talked about Govinda as an actor and said, “I think us type ki filmein jaha chi chi ka talent correctly use ho sakta hain, I think wo kind of filmein ab nahi ban rahi hain. I don't think Chi Chi jaisa actor iss industry mein paida hua hain! Jo apko hasa hasa ke ek hi scene mein rula de, maine aaj tak koi actor nahi dekha jo kar sakta hain. Woh comedy karte karte kaise emotional scenes main ghuss jata tha woh banda (The type of films which can do justice to his talent are not being made. I don't think any other actor like him is here in the industry. One who can make you laugh and then cry in one scene itself! How he did comedy and emotional scenes together)…”

She went on to add, “Main toh jab woh perform kar raha hota tha main toh use dekhti rehti thi. Jitni maine comiv timing seekhi hain maine Chi Chi se sikhi hain (When he used to perform I used to just keep looking at him. Whatever comic timing I have learnt it's from him). There is no one compared to him!”

More details

Govinda and Raveena worked together in a number of films, including Aunty No. 1, Dulhe Raja, Anari No. 1 and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

On Tuesday morning, Govinda was taken to the Criti Care Hospital after he was accidentally shot in the leg by his revolver this morning, according to Mumbai Police. The incident took place around 4.45 am on Tuesday. A Mumbai Police official also confirmed that Govinda is fine and the injury is not serious.

Govinda's manager, Shashi Sinha, told ANI over the phone, “Govinda was getting ready to leave for Kolkata and was putting his licensed revolver back in the cupboard when it slipped from his hand, and the gun went off, hitting him in the leg. The doctor has removed the bullet, and his condition is stable. He is still in the hospital.”