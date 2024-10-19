Karwa Chauth 2024 and women's health: Foods to eat and avoid, fasting tips to maintain hormonal balance

This year, Karwa Chauth will be celebrated across India on October 20, wherein married Hindu women observe a day long fast to seek the blessings of a long life for their respective husbands and their well-being. While fasting can have spiritual and cultural significance, it is important to ensure that the fasting is done healthily, especially for women, as fasting can lead to hormonal disruption if not approached with care. Karwa Chauth 2024 and women's health: Fasting tips to maintain hormonal balance (Photo by Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Anjali Shinde, clinical nutritionist at Ankura Hospital for Women and Child in Pune, shared some tips to help maintain hormonal balance while observing Karwa Chauth -

Nutritional considerations

1. Balanced Meal Before Fasting: At the time of Sargi (the pre-dawn meal), eat a balanced meal that includes complex carbohydrates (like oats or whole grains), proteins (like dairy or legumes), and healthy fats (like nuts or avocado). This can provide sustained energy.

2. Avoid High Sugar and Processed Foods: Minimise sugary foods and processed meals during Sargi, as they can cause a rapid spike and crash in blood sugar levels, which may impact your hormones.

3. Include Fiber-Rich Foods: Foods high in fiber can help maintain stable blood sugar levels and reduce hunger pangs throughout the day.

Karwa Chauth includes a pre-fast meal, the Sargi, which provides all the nutrition for the stamina during the dawn-to-moonrise fast (Unsplash)

During the fast

1. Stay Busy: Keeping occupied with activities can help distract you from hunger and keep your mind engaged.

2. Avoid Overexertion: While it’s important to maintain a positive and energetic spirit, try to avoid extremely strenuous activities, as they can increase fatigue and stress on your body.

3. Mindfulness and Deep Breathing: Engage in mindfulness practices, such as meditation or deep breathing exercises, to manage stress, which can have a positive impact on hormonal health.

Breaking the Fast

1. Start with Light Foods: When breaking your fast in the evening, begin with lighter foods like fruits or soup to allow your digestive system to gently wake up before consuming richer meals.

2. Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of water or herbal tea while breaking your fast to aid digestion and hydration.

3. Balanced Evening Meal: Consume a well-balanced meal post-fast that includes protein, healthy fats and carbohydrates to replenish energy and stabilise blood sugar levels.

Sarson ka Saag and Dal Makhani are some popular dishes in Karwa Chauth meals (Photo: Gokul VS/HT)

Fasting can be a meaningful part of cultural practices but it is essential to approach it with care to avoid any negative impact on women's hormonal health. By following these tips, you can enjoy Karwa Chauth festivities while prioritising your well-being.