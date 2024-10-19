Karwa Chauth 2024: Turn your Karwa Chauth mehndi session into a party with these fun activities

Karwa Chauth 2024: During Karwa Chauth, married women observe a day-long fast from sunrise to moonrise for their husbands’ long lives. The celebrations also inculcate a feeling of sisterhood, with women gathering to participate in the special mehndi ritual. It creates an atmosphere full of festive joy. Karwa Chauth 2024: Transform the Karwa Chauth mehndi session into a themed party. (Shutterstock)

Mehndi holds cultural significance in marriage, beginning with the first, much-anticipated mehndi for the wedding. So, it’s no surprise that wearing mehndi for Karwa Chauth, a festival observed for marital bliss, is a celebration in itself, filled with high enthusiasm. Usually, the mehndi session takes place the day before Karwa Chauth. Here are some activities that can liven up the mood and turn your get-togethers into a full-fledged party.

ALSO READ: Karwa Chauth 2024: 10 hatke mehndi design ideas to stand out this festive season

Play Antakshari

Music is at the core of any celebration. It instantly brightens up the atmosphere. So, nothing is as nostalgic as playing Antakshari with your family and friends as the mehndi designers adorn your palm with beautiful designs. Don’t be shy and unleash your bathroom singer for a good laugh with your friends. If you forget the lyrics, you can always make them up for more laughs and a good time.

Watch wedding videos

No matter how much time has passed since your marriage, watch videos from your wedding album - be it the cheesy, overly done animation effects of late 90s-early 2000s or 2020s Bollywood-styled entrances. Karwa Chauth revolves around celebrating marital life, so why not watch the wedding videos together with friends and family? It is emotional and maybe funny with awkward poses, but that’s the beauty of it. Take a trip down the nostalgia lane, and brownie points for shedding some happy tears.

ALSO READ: Karwa Chauth 2024: Delicious recipes to prepare for post-fast meal to end the special day with a festive bang

Dress according to a theme

The mehndi session becomes even more meaningful and fun when you allot a theme and make sure all the guests follow the dress code. It could be old 80s-90s Bollywood glam or mimicking your husband’s style. Again, it is a perfect opportunity to have photo sessions with friends. You can create a photo booth with decorations to amp up the theme and encourage everyone to click pictures.

Mehndi sessions may seem exciting, but keeping your palms open and stationary for a long time is definitely tiring. So distract your mind and have fun. As you wait for the mehndi to darken, chat, dance, sing, spill tea with your girlfriends, and go down memory lane with friends and family.

ALSO READ: Karwa Chauth 2024: 5 best romantic gifts on this special day; from personalised gifts to fasting together