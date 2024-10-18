Menu Explore
Karwa Chauth 2024: 5 best romantic gifts on this special day; from personalised gifts to fasting together

ByAdrija Dey
Oct 18, 2024 07:16 PM IST

Karwa Chauth 2024: Celebrate the marital devotion on Karwa Chauth with these romantic gifts.

Karwa Chauth is an auspicious day for married couples that celebrates the bond between a husband and his wife. The woman observes fast the entire day and breaks it by viewing the moon through a sieve and looking at her husband. The fast is broken only after she views the moon through a sieve and looks at her husband, who plays a vital role in this ritual by helping her sip water and offering her sweets. It symbolises the love and devotion towards each other with the wife observing the fast with full commitment for her husband’s long life. On this auspicious day, here are some gifts to show your love to your spouse.

Karwa Chauth 2024: Karwa Chauth is the celebration of the marital bond. Express it with romantic gifts. (Shutterstock)
Personalised custom gifts

Personalized gifts feel more thoughtful because of the time and effort invested in creating them. Milestones are perfectly expressed through custom gifts, such as a pendant engraved with the date of your first meet-cute moment or a customized DIY photo frame. For a more unique touch, consider a personalized star map that immortalizes the constellation of the night sky on an important day in your life. A personalized gift that reflects a bit of the couple's essence and energy feels even more heartfelt and meaningful.

Surprise quality time activities

Join in the couples' spa to enjoy a day of relaxation and quality time after Karwa Chauth.(Shutterstock)
Surprise them by booking their favourite self-pampering activities, such as a manicure-pedicure, or plan some quality time together by booking a couple's spa and massage. Gifting them a pampering session feels like a much-deserved relaxation after a long day of challenging fast for Karwa Chauth.

Photo Album

Another personalized gift with an old-school charm, a photo album is all about putting together pictures of special moments in a scrapbook. There's something so endearing about cutting the pictures and arranging them with care, capturing the essence of each memory with creativity. It feels more special due to its physical tangibility, making it an endearing keepsake over a digital one. Photo albums can include everything—good, goofy, and everything in between. It allows you to reminisce and cherish the journey of your relationship.

Traditional jewellery

Gift them traditional golden jewellery. Jewels are timeless pieces and hold immense cultural significance. Whether it’s a pair of earrings, a necklace, or bangles, gold symbolises prosperity. It’s the perfect cultural gift for an auspicious occasion like Karva Chauth.

Fast alongside together

Fasting together is a powerful gesture of love. (Shutterstock)
Traditionally only women fast for the entire day for their husbands' long lives. Extend the support and fast alongside her. Fasting with her is a thoughtful gesture that mirrors mutual devotion. A thoughtful gesture like this is the biggest gift.

While this may feel like a contemporary approach to the festival, it strengthens the emotional bond, as both partners participate in the rigorous day-long fast, each praying for the other’s long life. If fasting together isn’t possible, preparing the post-fast meal for your wife is another way to show support and love through an act of service.

Follow Us On