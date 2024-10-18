Karwa Chauth 2024: Experts reveal 5 ways to test the authenticity of your sindoor at home

Karwa Chauth is a deeply significant festival celebrated by Hindu women in northern and northwestern India. It occurs during the lunar month of Kartika, specifically on the fourth day following the full moon. This year, the festivities will take place on October 20. A central element of this celebration is sindoor, a red powder that holds profound meaning in Indian marriages, dating back to the Vedic era. Traditionally, married Hindu women apply sindoor along the parting of their hair. But with the prevalence of adulterated products in today’s market, it’s essential to know how to distinguish between genuine and impure indoor. Ways to test the authenticity of your sindoor

We spoke to Dr. Piyusha Bhagde, Chief Dermatologist at Skin Ethics Clinic as well as Dr. Niti Gaur, Board Certified Dermatologist of Citrine Clinic about DIY ways to test the authenticity of your sindoor. Here's what they have to say.

DIY ways to test the authenticity of your sindoor

The smell test

Pure sindoor has a very distinct, natural smell. “Genuine sindoor has a mild smell or odour. Fake ones have a strong metallic, unpleasant odour — very similar to the smell of mercury,” says Dr. Piyusha.

Check the colour and texture

Genuine sindoor has a natural red or reddish-brown colour. “While real sindoor is typically a deep red or orange-red colour with a smooth texture, adulterated sindoor may appear glossy. If it’s pink and has a dark or uneven texture, it’s definitely mixed with impure materials,” says Dr. Niti.

Water test

Another way to check the authenticity of your sindoor is by using the water test. “Mix a small amount of sindoor with water. Real sindoor will dissolve completely, while adulterated versions may leave residue or change colour,” says Dr. Niti.

Stain test

Since traditional sindoor is made of turmeric, alum, lime and some herbal ingredients, it will leave a distinct mark on the skin or on a white cloth. But traditional sindoor does dissolve with water and according to Dr. Piyusha, fake sindoor will leave a cast or shadow over the skin even after washing with water and cleanser.

Check your sources

Lastly, both doctors unanimously agree that when purchasing sindoor, it's essential to buy from reputable sources or brands to ensure quality. Adulterated sindoor can contain harmful dyes or chemicals, which may lead to allergic reactions or irritant contact dermatitis. Therefore, always exercise caution and consider consulting an expert before making a purchase.

With the festive season upon us, it's always better to be safe than sorry. Adulterated sindoor can have a series of health hazards ranging from skin reactions to breathing problems, so make sure to confirm that your product is the real deal before applying it!