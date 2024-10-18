Karwa Chauth 2024: Essential foods for breaking the fast

Karwa Chauth 2024: On the day of Karwa Chauth, married women observe fast from sunrise till moonrise. To break the fast in the evening, it is important to provide the body with gentle nourishment and hydration. “After a long day of fasting, it's essential to consume foods that are not only delicious but also nourishing,” said Anshul Singh, Team Leader, Clinical Nutrition & Dietetics Dept, Artemis Hospitals, in an interview with HT lifestyle. To break the Karwa Chauth fast in the evening, it is important to provide the body with gentle nourishment and hydration.(Unsplash)

Fruits:

Fruits are light and hydrating, making them an ideal choice to start with. Traditional options like bananas, apples, or pomegranates provide natural sugars and energy.

ALSO READ: Karwa Chauth 2024: Staying hydrated before the fast to avoiding overeating later, follow 4 rules for healthy fasting

Dairy products:

Dairy is rich in calcium and proteins, perfect for replenishing energy. A glass of sweetened milk or lassi or a paneer dish can help restore hydration and provide a refreshing taste.

Nuts and seeds:

Nuts and seeds are nutrient-dense and provide healthy fats. A small bowl of mixed nuts like almonds, cashews, and walnuts can be a healthy and satisfying snack.

ALSO READ: Fasting and women's health: Karwa Chauth fasting tips to avoid hormonal disruptions

Khichdi or porridge:

A warm bowl of khichdi (a mixture of rice and lentils) or a simple porridge made from oats can be comforting and easy to digest. They provide carbohydrates and proteins, making them a balanced choice after fasting.

Sweets:

Traditional options like kheer (rice pudding), gulab jamun, or barfi can add a festive touch. Consuming a healthy version of these sweets is even better. For example, try replacing the usual gulab jamun with rava gulab jamun and the usual barfi with til or millets barfi.

ALSO READ: Karwa Chauth 2024: Fasting tips for women with diabetes

Vegetable dishes:

Incorporating cooked vegetables can be a great way to restore essential vitamins. Lightly spiced curries or stir-fried vegetables can enhance the meal while keeping it healthy.

Puri or chapati:

Serving puri or chapati alongside the meal can add a comforting element. These are versatile and can be enjoyed with curries or lentils, making the meal filling.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.