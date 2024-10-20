Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Oct 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sonam Kapoor doesn't fast on Karwa Chauth but says she loves mehendi; special design has Anand Ahuja, son Vayu connect

ByAnanya Das
Oct 20, 2024 09:04 AM IST

Sonam Kapoor wore a white outfit on Karwa Chauth 2024 eve. She shared that she doesn't fast but likes the "mehendi, dressing up and food".

Actor Sonam Kapoor has shared a bunch of pictures as she is all set to celebrate Karwa Chauth 2024. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Sonam gave a glimpse of her special mehendi design and revealed what she likes about the festival. (Also Read | Sonam Kapoor wishes 'precious' son Vayu on 2nd birthday)

Sonam Kapoor spoke about her Karwa Chauth celebrations on Instagram.
Sonam Kapoor spoke about her Karwa Chauth celebrations on Instagram.

Sonam gives glimpse of her special mehendi

The first picture, re-shared by Sonam, showed several hands with mehendi done on them. The caption read, "Karvachauth eve...mehendi done...thank you @kapoor.sunita (red heart emojis). @sonamkapoor, your patience, omg (tongue out emoji). Missed you @maheepkapoor."

The next photo showed Sonam's palms with her special mehendi design. On each wrist, the first names of her husband, Anand Ahuja, and son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja, were written with mehendi.

Sonam says she doesn't fast

Sonam smiled as she posed for the camera in the last picture. She gave a glimpse of the mehendi designs at the back of her hands. The actor was seen sitting wearing a white outfit and glasses. She wrote, "I don't fast FYI but I like the mehendi dressing up and food... (winking face with tongue emoji)."

Sonam gave a glimpse of her special mehendi design.
Sonam gave a glimpse of her special mehendi design.

About Sonam's family

Sonam and Anand Ahuja tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony. In March 2022, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together. The couple welcomed their baby boy in Mumbai on August 20, 2022.

The proud parents announced the news through a cute message template that read, "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed."

About Karwa Chauth

Karwa Chauth is one of the most important festivals celebrated mainly by Hindu married women in India. It is the celebration of marriage, wherein the wife fasts the entire day for a long and healthy life for her husband. The moon plays an important role in fasting. Women can break their fast after the sighting of the moon.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On