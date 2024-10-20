Sonam Kapoor doesn't fast on Karwa Chauth but says she loves mehendi; special design has Anand Ahuja, son Vayu connect

Actor Sonam Kapoor has shared a bunch of pictures as she is all set to celebrate Karwa Chauth 2024. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Sonam gave a glimpse of her special mehendi design and revealed what she likes about the festival. (Also Read | Sonam Kapoor wishes 'precious' son Vayu on 2nd birthday) Sonam Kapoor spoke about her Karwa Chauth celebrations on Instagram.

Sonam gives glimpse of her special mehendi

The first picture, re-shared by Sonam, showed several hands with mehendi done on them. The caption read, "Karvachauth eve...mehendi done...thank you @kapoor.sunita (red heart emojis). @sonamkapoor, your patience, omg (tongue out emoji). Missed you @maheepkapoor."

The next photo showed Sonam's palms with her special mehendi design. On each wrist, the first names of her husband, Anand Ahuja, and son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja, were written with mehendi.

Sonam says she doesn't fast

Sonam smiled as she posed for the camera in the last picture. She gave a glimpse of the mehendi designs at the back of her hands. The actor was seen sitting wearing a white outfit and glasses. She wrote, "I don't fast FYI but I like the mehendi dressing up and food... (winking face with tongue emoji)."

Sonam gave a glimpse of her special mehendi design.

About Sonam's family

Sonam and Anand Ahuja tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony. In March 2022, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together. The couple welcomed their baby boy in Mumbai on August 20, 2022.

The proud parents announced the news through a cute message template that read, "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed."

About Karwa Chauth

Karwa Chauth is one of the most important festivals celebrated mainly by Hindu married women in India. It is the celebration of marriage, wherein the wife fasts the entire day for a long and healthy life for her husband. The moon plays an important role in fasting. Women can break their fast after the sighting of the moon.