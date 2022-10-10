Karwa Chauth gift ideas 2022: 6 best gift ideas for your wife

Karwa Chauth gifts 2022: Karwa Chauth celebrates the unique and special bond between a husband and wife. We are aware of how much you would like to go above and beyond to express your unwavering love and devotion to your darling wifey as she fasts for you. Definitely giving your wife something romantic for Karwa Chauth would make her feel extremely special. You should also bear in mind that anytime you are having trouble deciding on gifts for your wife, you should always choose something sentimental and romantic. You might choose from one of these wonderful gift ideas as part of a surprise to completely charm her. Add more colour to your romance and create memories that you can cherish for a lifetime with these thoughtful gifts. (Also read: Karwa Chauth 2022: Madhuri Dixit to Aditi Rao Hydari, here are celeb inspired red looks )

1. Traditional Saree

Traditional Saree(istockphoto)

In the context of India, a wife is the embodiment of Goddess Laxmi, who brings wealth and happiness into your home and who you personify while wearing a crimson silk saree and tons of jewellery. A saree is a gift that your wife would be able to adorn for years. Give your wife a lovely saree as a gift. Buy her a vintage or traditional saree if she is older than 40. Make sure not to choose a bright or dramatic colour. Modern handloom sarees look great on younger women.

2. Personalised pendant necklace

Personalised pendant necklace(Unsplash)

Customised jewellery is the most unique and perfect gift for you and your loved one. It can be a lovely and thoughtful gift for your wife that will make her heart melt. It can be worn on any occasion like a party, wedding, engagement, anniversary, or valentines day. You can choose from a wide range of varieties such as a heart-shaped couple necklace, a signature style name necklace or a customized double name pendant.

3. Roses and chocolates

Roses and chocolates(istockphoto)

Karwa Chauth chocolates come with extra sweetness, which will make your lady happy. The icing on the cake would be a bunch of red roses or other flowers she like along with some chocolates. She will have a cloud-nine moment, and her Karwa Chauth will undoubtedly become more memorable.

4. Massager

Massager(istockphoto)

Massager is a most thoughtful gift that you can gift your wife. A massage is a great gift to give your partner if they are in need of a loving massage. Wives often have multiple tasks to do and rarely get time to look after themselves. Pamper your wife and make her feel loved and special on this Karwa Chauth by gifting her a massager.

5. Handwritten letter

Handwritten letter(Pixabay)

In the era of WhatsApp and texting, handwritten letters hold a special value. Gifts are nice, but love letters are a more lasting expression of affection. Every time the wife reads the letter, she will senses her husband's love. Even though she is aware of her husband's affection for her, a woman is always more grateful for a husband's love letter to her. Give words to your feeling and express your heart on paper.

6. Memory book

Memory book(istockphoto)

What can be better than a walk down the memory lane. Select the most favourite pictures of you and your wife and make a beautiful memory book. You can also add heart touching messages or divide photos by special events (your marriage, first date etc.). You can treat each page as a collage of moments.

