Kick Day 2023: Wishes, jokes, funny quotes to share on this day

Kick Day 2023: The Anti-Valentine's Week is here. The answer to all the singles who were feeling cringed at the public display of romance and affection by the people in relationships, lies in this week. Valentine’s Week can start to get pretty irritating for the ones who are yet to find their special one out there. With the couples flooding Internet, and everywhere else with their posts dedicated to each other, their display of affection and love, can start to make the singles feel lonely. Hence, the week after valentine’s Week is celebrated as Anti-Valentine's Week. Starting on February 15 with Slap Day, Anti-Valentine's Week celebrates all things unrelated to romance and love.

The days of Anti-Valentine's Week are Slap Day, Kick Day, Perfume Day, Flirt Day, Confession Day, Missing Day and Breakup Day. The second day of Anti-Valentine's Week is celebrated as Kick Day. This is the day to kick out all kinds of negativity left behind by an ex-lover. People who have suffered heartbreaks and have been victims of being cheated on by their lovers know the pain of negativity existing in their lives. Kick Day is for all those people to help them kick out the negativity and be the hero for themselves. As we celebrate the day, here are a few wishes, jokes to share with friends and have a good laugh:

This Kick Day, ensure to kick out all that causes pain. And wait, don’t let them come back to your life again.

If you could kick the person in the pants responsible for most of your trouble, you wouldn't sit for a month. - Theodore Roosevelt

Kick Day is the second day of Anti-Valentine's Week.

Me and my best friends once chilled together and thought of kicking our ex-lovers. Instead, we decided to be the main characters of our lives. Revenge served!

If you want to gather honey, don't kick over the beehive. - Dale Carnegie

Anti-Valentine's Week started on February 15.

Happy Kick Day to you! This special day, kick out all that is holding you back from achieving what you dream of.

You've got to kick fear to the side, because the payoff is huge. - Mariska Hargitay

Kick Day is celebrated on February 16.

I have a tendency to kick it up. I like to rattle the cage. - Lisa Marie Presley

Kick Day is the day to kick out all kinds of negativity from life.

Spend this day kicking out the remnants of bad memories, and clearing the room of the heart and mind to be the firework that can light up the sky.

Have a little faith, kick a little dirt. - Diane Ladd

Anti-Valenrtine's Week is celebrated from February 15 to February 21.

Happy Kick Day! May this day you start being the version of yourself that is just too great, and is a strong kick to the ones who never believed in you.