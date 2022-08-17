Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Rules to keep in mind if you are fasting

Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Krishna Janmashtami is here to celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. It is a festival celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm among Krishna devotees around the world. Fasting is considered auspicious on this day and devotees are known to fast for as long as 24 hours and break it by consuming the bhog that is prepared for Lord Krishna. The fast is broken at midnight as it is believed that Shri Krishna was born during the midnight hour. (Also read: Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Wishes, quotes, images to share with loved ones)

Everyone who observes the Janmashtami fast benefits spiritually and physically. It is believed that those who observe the Krishna Janmashtami fast will always thrive and enjoy wealth. Fasting has a deeper meaning since it draws the soul nearer to the Supreme Being. Thus, the Krishna Janmashtami fast is linked to achieving salvation, also known as nirvana, which is an escape from the cycles of karma. However, there are a few rules which you should keep in mind while fasting on Janmashtami.

1. Wake up early

Janmashtami is a time when one should get up early to improve their health as well as their mental and physical well-being. It also helps us start the day off right and allows us to schedule our daily tasks in advance. In order to perform puja and rituals on muhurat, it is advised to rise early.

2. Donate food and clothes

Donating food and clothes is a noble act. It's believed to bring positivity and prosperity. Lord Krishna is believed to be the 8th incarnation of Lord Vishnu and based on his childhood tales it is believed that he never discriminated based on social prejudice and always helped people. Therefore, on the occasion of Janmashtami people should donate to those who are in need.

3. Consume 'Satvik Bhojan'

Ayurvedic manuscripts highlight the merits of Satvik diet for a fit body and a sound mind. It is believed that on Janmashtami only satvik bhojan should be consumed. Garlic and onion should not be used in food on this day, because garlic onion is kept in the tamasic category. Meat and liquor should not be consumed.

4. Don't hurt animals

It is believed that Lord Krishna loves animals; he was especially very fond of cows. In his childhood, he used to go cow grazing with the cowherd. Therefore, don't hurt animals and treat all living beings with respect whether it is humans or animals. Give food to animals and keep water for birds on the day of Janmashtami.

5. Avoid drinking tea or coffee

While fasting, many people consume tea or coffee to keep the body active. According to experts, one should avoid indulging in both beverages as they lead to acidity and may cause uneasiness, heaviness, and headache while fasting. Prefer having fresh juices or coconut water in your diet.

6. Avoid non-veg food

The majority of Hindu festivals are marked by the consumption of fruits and vegetarian feasts. During a fast, it is strictly forbidden to eat meat or other non-vegetarian foods.

7. Milk and curd

Milk and curd eating is essential to the Janmashtami celebration. The festival is incomplete without it. You can indulge in fresh fruit shakes while fasting, or you can sip sweet lassi, buttermilk, or rose milk.

