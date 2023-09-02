Krishna Janmashtami 2023: The special time of the year is here. Every year, Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur all over the country. Celebrated as Lord Krishna's birth anniversary, Krishna Janmashtami is one of the major festivals of the country. This year, Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on September 7. From Vrindavan to Mumbai, Krishna Janmashtami is observed by the devotees of Lord Krishna. Dahi Handi is a major attraction of Krishna Janmashtami. Dahi means curd, and Handi means an earthen pot filled with curd, butter and other milk products.

Krishna Janmashtami 2023: Places to visit for Dahi Handi celebrations(AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It is believed that Lord Krishna, as a child, developed his love for curd and butter so much that he and his boy troop started stealing from the neighbourhood houses. The female troops of the houses started handing the curd and butter in earthen pots from the ceiling at a height, taking advantage of Lord Krishna's short height. However, lord Krishna came up with a solution – he developed the idea of making a human pyramid to reach the earthen pot to steal curd and butter.

ALSO READ: Janmashtami: What is Dahi Handi? All about its significance and celebrations

During Dahi Handi celebrations, similar incidents are enacted. Usually, an earthen pot filled with milk products is placed at a height of some floors above the ground. Then, the men form a human pyramid to reach the pot, while the females throw water and other slippery liquids at them to break the pyramid.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dahi Handi celebrations are a treat to watch. Here is a list of places to visit for Dahi Handi celebrations and experience it in its own grandeur:

Banke Bihari Temple: Situated in Vrindavan, Banke Bihari Temple is one of the most famous Krishna temples of the country. On the auspicious day of Krishna Janmashtami, devotees come and offer their puja to the deity.

Ghatkopar: Famous for its grand Dahi Handi celebrations, Krishna Janmashtami witnesses celebrities attending the festival in Ghatkopar.

Guruvayur Temple: Also known as the Dwarka of South India, Guruvayur Temple is situated in the Thrissur district of Kerala, and is known for its grand Krishna Janmashtami celebrations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Tapatrisha Das Tapatrisha is Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She covers stories related to health, relationships, and fashion.