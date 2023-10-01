Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti 2023: October 2 is special for many reasons. The country celebrates Gandhi Jayanti on this day with a lot of pomp and grandeur. The father of the nation – Mahatma Gandhi is remembered on this day for his contributions, teachings and the journey of life which was full of teachings for others. He devoted his life to serving the nation and for the freedom movement of the country. For another reason, October 2 is special. It is also the birth anniversary of Lal Bahadur Shastri. The leader served as the second Prime Minister of the country post the independence in 1947. On this day, we remember Lal Bahadur Shastri's life and his legacy.

Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti 2023: Date, history, significance(HT Archives)

As we gear up to celebrate Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti for this year, here are a few things to keep in mind.

Date:

Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti is celebrated on October 2 every year. Lal Bahadur Shastri was born in 1904 on this date in Uttar Pradesh. Every year, we celebrate this day to remember and commemorate his birth anniversary.

History:

Born to Sharda Prasad Srivastava and Ramdulari Devi in Mugharsarai, Uttar Pradesh, Lal Bahadur Shrivastava earned the title of Shastri for his academic excellence. His commitment to education later went on to make him a great leader with vision. His dedication for the Indian National Congress soon made him the second Prime Minister of the country in 1964. He served the nation until his untimely death in 1966.

Significance:

Lal Bahadur Shastri's vision in improving the education system and empowerment of women is remembered and respected on this day. He brought a lot of necessary changes to society and helped in developing the nation for the better. On this day, Lal Bahadur Shastri is remembered and his contributions for the nation are celebrated.

