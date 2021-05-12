LIVE | Eid-ul-Fitr 2021 moon sighting: India to look for Shawwal crescent on Wed
- LIVE | Eid-ul-Fitr 2021 moon sighting: As Muslims across India observe the 29th day of the Ramadan fast this Wednesday, rozedaars will be gearing to sight the crescent moon on chaand raat that will mark the onset of the month of Shawaal with Eid as its first day
The ninth month in the Islamic Lunar Calendar is Ramadan and the tenth is Shawwal whose first day is marked as Eid-ul-Fitr across the world. While the West culturally follows the Gregorian calendar, the Islamic calendar is lunar which means it is based on the sighting of the crescent moon.
Every year, Eid-ul-Fitr occurs approximately 10-11 days earlier depending on when the crescent moon is sighted since lunar months are shorter than solar months and so it varies from country to country by about a day. As Muslims across India observe the 29th day of the Ramadan fast this Wednesday, rozedaars will be gearing to sight the crescent moon on chaand raat that will mark the onset of the month of Shawaal with Eid as its first day.
Ahead of Eid this year, as coronavirus cases explode with a triple mutant in India, several Muslim sects and clerics have issued guidelines for the special congregational prayers to be in lieu with the Covid-19 protocols. While Maulana Abdul Khaliq Madrasi 'naib mohtamim' of the Darul Uloom Deoband issued a fatwa saying that offering 'Namaz e Chasht' is better keeping the current pandemic state of affairs, Islamic seminary Jamia Nizamia also issued a fatwa earlier stating that Eid prayers with Covid-19 guidelines can be offered in any clean open space, function halls and schools while All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) asserted the importance of wearing of a face mask and social distancing among two worshippers and avoiding big gatherings on occasion of Eid prayers.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Wed, 12 May 2021 05:17 PM
Eid-ul-Fitr namaz in Lucknow
The Islamic Center of India, in Uttar Pradesh's capital city of Lucknow has issued an advisory on special Eid-ul-Fitr prayers amid Covid-19.
“Eid-ul-Fitr should be celebrated with simplicity. People should stay inside their homes and follow all Covid-19 protocols which have been imposed for our own safety. People are requested to abide by all guidelines. People should not go out and meet others. They should congratulate each other through social media platforms. Only five people living in the mosque will offer Eid-ul-Fitr prayers. At the same time, pray for the elimination of this disease (coronavirus) after Namaz," said Shahi Imam-E-Eidgah, Maulana Khalid Rasheed, from Farangi Mahali.
-
Wed, 12 May 2021 05:10 PM
Bengal Imams Association on Eid prayers
Chairman of the Bengal Imams Association Mohammed Yahiya backs prayers in small groups and following Covid-19 protocols. He said, "As the entire healthcare system in the country is under severe stress due to the emerging situation, we should be careful not to allow assembly of people during prayers. If we can exercise restraint and follow every necessary restriction required to stop the spread, we will avert the third wave."
-
Wed, 12 May 2021 04:36 PM
Eid-ul-Fitr namaz in Assam
In lieu of the alarming spike in Covid-19 cases, Masjid committees in Assam have decided not to have mass prayers at the masjids or Eidgah fields. According to an office-bearer of the Burha Jame Masjid Committee in Guwahati, only five persons including Maulana and the staff will offer prayers in the mosque's premises while large congregations will be avoided along with the traditional shake of hands with one another or exchange of embraces due to the Covid-19 protocols of social distancing.
The Muslim clerics too have reiterated the state government's recent guidelines allowing congregation of only five persons at a time at all religious places and have asked the believers to not crowd mosques.
-
Wed, 12 May 2021 04:30 PM
Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind president appeals for Eid prayers at home
Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind president Maulana Arshad Madani calls people to offer Eid prayers at home. "I appeal to all Muslims to perform Eid prayers following all local Covid-related protocols and guidelines. Do not gather in large numbers and it would be best that you perform prayers inside your homes," he told PTI.
-
Wed, 12 May 2021 04:21 PM
Eid prayers in Ranchi, Gu and elsewhere in Jharkhand
Ranchi's Head of Edara-e-Sharia, Maulana Qutubuddin Rizvi, urged everyone in the capital and elsewhere in Jharkhand to follow all the Covid-19 norms set by the government for Eid prayers this week.
The former secretary of Gumla Anjum Islamia, Shahjad Anwar, too appealed to Muslims across the state to be supportive of the Covid-19 norms and to keep in mind the current health crisis as they celebrate the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr.
-
Wed, 12 May 2021 04:16 PM
Eid-ul-fitr 2021 namaz in Goa
Association of All Goa Muslim Jamaats stated that the special congregational Eid-ul-fitr namaz will not be held at any mosque or eidgah in the state owing to the spike in Covid-19 cases and appealed to the Muslims across Goa to perform the namaz at their homes. In their letter of appeal, the association stated that only custodians and caretakers of the mosques will be allowed inside the masjid premises for special Eid-ul-Fitr namaz.
-
Wed, 12 May 2021 04:11 PM
Shahi Imam appeals for Eid 2021 prayers at home
Mufti Mukarram said in a video message that the sharia permitted praying at home in such unusual situations and people needed to follow Covid-19 protocols. "Over four lakh people have been infected with the virus and almost 3,000 people are dying per day. There are no beds, medicines and the appropriate amount of vaccine in the hospital. I appealed to the community to offer prayers of Eid at home," the Shahi Imam said.
-
Wed, 12 May 2021 04:01 PM
Eid-ul-Fitr in Delhi
As per Dr Mufti Mohd Mukarram Ahmed, the Shahi Imam of Delhi's Fatehpuri Mosque, Eid ul-Fitr will be celebrated on May 13 or 14 this year depending on the visibility of the crescent moon.