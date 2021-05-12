LIVE | Eid-ul-Fitr 2021 moon sighting: India to look for Shawwal crescent on Wed

The ninth month in the Islamic Lunar Calendar is Ramadan and the tenth is Shawwal whose first day is marked as Eid-ul-Fitr across the world. While the West culturally follows the Gregorian calendar, the Islamic calendar is lunar which means it is based on the sighting of the crescent moon.

Every year, Eid-ul-Fitr occurs approximately 10-11 days earlier depending on when the crescent moon is sighted since lunar months are shorter than solar months and so it varies from country to country by about a day. As Muslims across India observe the 29th day of the Ramadan fast this Wednesday, rozedaars will be gearing to sight the crescent moon on chaand raat that will mark the onset of the month of Shawaal with Eid as its first day.

Ahead of Eid this year, as coronavirus cases explode with a triple mutant in India, several Muslim sects and clerics have issued guidelines for the special congregational prayers to be in lieu with the Covid-19 protocols. While Maulana Abdul Khaliq Madrasi 'naib mohtamim' of the Darul Uloom Deoband issued a fatwa saying that offering 'Namaz e Chasht' is better keeping the current pandemic state of affairs, Islamic seminary Jamia Nizamia also issued a fatwa earlier stating that Eid prayers with Covid-19 guidelines can be offered in any clean open space, function halls and schools while All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) asserted the importance of wearing of a face mask and social distancing among two worshippers and avoiding big gatherings on occasion of Eid prayers.



