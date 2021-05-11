LIVE | Eid-ul-Fitr 2021 moon sighting: Saudi Arabia to look for crescent on Tues
Muslims across the world are gearing up to sight the crescent moon to welcome the month of Shawwal with Eid-ul-Fitr or Eid-al-Fitr. The ninth month in the Islamic Lunar Calendar is Ramadan and the tenth is Shawwal whose first day is marked as Eid-ul-Fitr across the world.
While the West culturally follows the Gregorian calendar, the Islamic calendar is lunar which means it is based on the sighting of the crescent moon. Every year, Eid-ul-Fitr occurs approximately 10-11 days earlier depending on when the crescent moon is sighted since lunar months are shorter than solar months and so it varies from country to country by about a day.
Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court calls Muslims in UAE, Qatar and other Arab states to sight the crescent moon for the month of Shawwal on Tuesday evening, that is May 11, 2021, which will mark Eid-ul-Fitr and the end of Ramadan 2021.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Tue, 11 May 2021 05:39 PM
Final announcement expected at 7:15pm
The final announcement, about whether the crescent has been sighted or not in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, is expected around 7:15pm as per KSA's time zone on Tuesday.
-
Tue, 11 May 2021 05:34 PM
Eid on Wednesday if crescent moon is sighted on Ramadan 29, 1442 H
As per the Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court, if the moon is sighted with the naked eye on Ramadan 29, 1442 H which is Tuesday May 11, the committee will announce the end of the fasting month and Eid ul Fitr for the next day i.e. Wednesday.
-
Tue, 11 May 2021 05:23 PM
Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court calls Muslims to sight the crescent moon
Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court has asked Muslims to report to the authorities in their area if they sight the crescent moon for the month of Shawaal by naked eyes or through binoculars. It also called the people of the Kingdom to register their testimony after reporting to the nearest court about the moon sighting.