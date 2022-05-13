Lunar Eclipse 2022: Date, timings, how to watch and all you need to know about the Chandra Grahan

Lunar Eclipse 2022: A spectacular reddish Moon will grace the skies next week, leading to a nighttime spectacle. Following the first partial Solar Eclipse, we are nearing the first Lunar Eclipse or Chandra Grahan of 2022. As the large full Moon will get totally eclipsed by Earth, bathing it in shades of deep red, many parts of the world will be able to witness the Lunar Eclipse. This is why total Lunar Eclipses are commonly known as Blood Moons. This year, the eclipse will occur on May 15 and 16.

A Lunar Eclipse or Chandra Grahan occurs when the Moon and the Sun are on the exact opposite sides of the Earth. It results in a complete blockage of sunlight on the Moon. So, a Chandra Grahan occurs when Moon moves into Earth's shadow, gradually darkening, until it turns from silver-grey to orange or red. This year, the Lunar Eclipse will be grand because Moon will be near its perigee, or closest point to Earth, making it seem larger in the sky. On eclipse night, the Moon will seem 12 per cent larger. People across North and South America and parts of Europe and Africa will be able to clearly see this incredible phenomenon. An interesting aspect of Lunar Eclipse is that everywhere on the Earth from where the Moon is visible during eclipse, the time will be the same. (Also Read: Lunar Eclipse: Is it safe to watch lunar eclipse with naked eye?)

An interesting aspect of lunar eclipse is that everywhere on the Earth from where the Moon is visible during eclipse, the time will be the same. (Shutterstock)

When is the Lunar Eclipse 2022?

The first Lunar Eclipse of 2022 is set to occur on May 15 and May 16. As per Indian time, the eclipse will take place at 7:02 am IST on May 16 morning and end at 12:20 in the afternoon. The Lunar Eclipse will not be visible in India. The Moon will be below the horizon during this eclipse, so it is not possible to view it.

How to watch Lunar Eclipse 2022?

However, worry not. If you are in parts of the world where the Lunar Eclipse is not visible, you can watch it live by visiting the official NASA website. NASA will also be live-streaming the Lunar Eclipse on its social media platforms and YouTube Channel.

Meanwhile, the May full moon is sometimes known as a flower moon in the Northern Hemisphere. The name is a tribute to the colourful blooms that appears in early spring. The May 15 and 16 eclipse may be called a Super Flower Blood Moon. Additionally, this Lunar Eclipse will be the first of two that are going to occur this year. The second one will take place on November 8.

