Lunal eclipse: Tonight's to be longest partial eclipse of century, says Nasa

American space agency Nasa has said the lunar eclipse that will be visible tonight would be the longest partial eclipse of this century lasting three hours and 28 minutes. It will also be the longest in 580 years, the Nasa’s Marshall Space Flight Center, which is home to its space launch system, wrote on its Twitter handle.

The celestial show that will bathe the Moon in red will be visible for all of North America, as well as parts of South America, Polynesia, Australia and northeast Asia.

The spectacle will see the Moon almost completely cast in shadow as it moves behind the Earth, reddening 99 percent of its face.

Space scientists say sky-watchers in those parts who are blessed with a cloud-free view will see a slight dimming of the Moon from 0602 GMT Friday as it enters Earth's penumbra -- the outer shadow.