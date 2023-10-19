Lunar Eclipse in October 2023: Date, time, where and how to watch Chandra Grahan

Skywatchers have been in for a treat lately as the month of October first came with an annular solar eclipse that flaunted a majestic ring of fire and is now slated for a partial lunar eclipse, which will be the second lunar eclipse of the year after a penumbral lunar eclipse on May 5. Lunar eclipses have been observed and recorded for thousands of years and have been a source of wonder and fascination for people around the world where while in many cultures, lunar eclipses are associated with spiritual and mystical significance, in modern times, lunar eclipses are observed and studied by astronomers and scientists to understand more about the Earth-Moon system and the effects of Earth's atmosphere on the lunar surface.

They are also an opportunity for skywatchers and astronomy enthusiasts to witness a rare and beautiful celestial event. For the uninitiated, a lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth comes in between the Sun and the Moon, casting a shadow on the Moon but this happens only during a full moon when the Sun, Earth and Moon are in alignment where during a lunar eclipse, the Earth blocks the sunlight from reaching the Moon, causing it to appear reddish-brown or orange in colour.

There are three types of lunar eclipses - total lunar eclipse, partial lunar eclipse and penumbral lunar eclipse and this October, we will be witnessing a partial lunar eclipse, which occurs when the Moon partially passes through the Earth's shadow, causing only a part of it to turn reddish-brown. Here's all you need to know about the date, time, where and how to watch Chandra Grahan in October 2023.

Date and time:

Lunar Eclipse date October 2023: October 28, 2023

Lunar Eclipse October 2023 begins (New Delhi): 11:31pm, October 28, 2023

Lunar Eclipse October 2023 ends (New Delhi): 3:36 AM, October 29, 2023

Where and how to watch:

When the moon passes through the earth's shadow between 01:06 and 02:23 IST, a partial lunar eclipse will take place and will be seen from wherever the moon is above the horizon including Asia, Russia, Africa, the Americas, Europe, Antarctica and Oceania. It will be visible in the south-western sky from New Delhi.

At the time of maximum eclipse, the moon will be 62° above the horizon and in India, the maximum eclipse will occur at 1:45am, when 12% of the lunar disk will be in shadow. Lunar eclipses are awe-inspiring events and to watch a partial lunar eclipse you simply need to go out, look up and savour the experience as the moon gradually changes in appearance and colour during the eclipse.

Determine the exact date and time of the partial lunar eclipse in your location, choose a viewing location with a clear view of the night sky and minimal light pollution like a park or an open field away from city lights is ideal, use binoculars or a telescope to get a closer look at the eclipse though a partial lunar eclipse can often be seen with the naked eye as well and dress warmly since the autumn chill is already in the air.

