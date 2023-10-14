Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti 2023: Date, history, significance and all you need to know

Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti is an important Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Maharaja Agrasen, a legendary king and a revered figure in the Agarwal community. His birth anniversary, known as Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti, is celebrated with great enthusiasm and reverence. It usually falls on the fourth day of the Hindu month of Ashwin (usually in September or October). It is an auspicious day for Maharaja Agrasen's descendants-Agrahari, Agrawal and Jain. This day is celebrated with full religious devotion by the Vaishya community. Devotees celebrate the occasion with various rituals, prayers, processions and community gatherings to pay tribute to the legendary king and to promote unity, harmony and social welfare, the values for which Maharaja Agrasen stood. Scroll down to learn more about this day.

When is Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti 2023?

Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti is an important Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Maharaja Agrasen.(Pinterest)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This year the auspicious occasion of Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti will be celebrated with great pomp and enthusiasm on Sunday, October 15.

History of Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti

Maharaja Agrasen, the ruler of Agroha, is credited by the Agrahari and Agrawal communities as being their founder. The towns celebrate this day in a respectful manner as they uphold his ideals. The Suryavamsha Kshatriya Dynasty's Maharaja Agrasen was the son of King Vallabh of Pratapnagar, which is now in Bangladesh. He will be remembered more for his incredible compassion, which was evident even as a small child, than for his military prowess. Maharaja Agrasen was well-recognized for his commitment to equality and steadfast resistance to discrimination.

He put up the innovative concept of "one brick and one rupee," in which each household in Agroha would donate one brick and one rupee to each new family relocating to the area. This generous deed made it possible for newcomers to build their homes and start their businesses. The Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti is observed with fervent religion by the Agrahari and Agrawal communities. They offer prayers to the goddess Lakshmi in order to receive her blessings for harmony, peace, and prosperity.

Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti's significance

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It is traditional to make pilgrimages to the temples honouring the "Kuldevi" (deity) of each family on this occasion. To emphasize the value of equality and brotherhood, the descendants of Maharaja Agrasen participate in a variety of social welfare programs, such as opening free medical clinics and distributing food. Numerous cultural events and programs are held to honour Maharaja Agrasen and carry on his legacy, with the life and teachings of the monarch serving as their focal point. In order to make Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti unique, devotees undertake special preparations. Maharaja Agrasen's birth anniversary is celebrated throughout the day at various locations throughout India with a colourful procession and a variety of cultural events. They respect Agrasen for his moral principles and make an effort to walk in his shoes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!