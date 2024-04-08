Managing stress during Eid-ul-Fitr 2024: 8 tips to avoid last-minute rush and maintain mental well-being

After a long wait, the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr has almost arrived bringing with it opportunities to bond with loved ones and indulge in festive meals. While partaking in the festivities and taking a break from everyday routine, can be joyful and refreshing, last-minute planning and organising can play havoc with the mental health and elevate stress unnecessarily. From buying gifts, new outfits, decorating your house, planning get togethers, delicious meals to sending out invitations, do not leave these tasks pending till the last moment and plan well in advance to stay stress-free during the Eid festivities. (Also read | Eid Special: 10 most beautiful mosques in the world) Dr. Jyoti Kapoor, Founder-Director and Senior Psychiatrist, Manasthali, in an interview with HT Digital shares tips to maintain mental well-being during the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr. (Freepik)

If you feel overwhelmed with work, you must delegate work to your family members. To maintain your well-being, take sufficient rest, eat healthy food and exercise to feel refreshed before Eid. Managing stress during Eid-ul-Fitr, or any festive occasion, involves a combination of planning, self-care, and maintaining a positive mindset.

1. Plan ahead: Prepare for Eid celebrations well in advance. Make a to-do list, schedule tasks, and allocate responsibilities to family members to avoid last-minute stress.

2. Set realistic expectations: Understand that not everything will go perfectly. Set realistic expectations for yourself and others. Remember that the essence of Eid is spending time with loved ones and celebrating the end of Ramadan.

3. Manage finances: Financial strain can be a significant source of stress during Eid. Create a budget for Eid expenses, including food, gifts, and clothing, and stick to it to avoid overspending.

4. Delegate tasks: Don't hesitate to delegate tasks such as cooking, cleaning, and decorating to family members or friends. Sharing responsibilities can lighten your load and make the preparations more enjoyable.

5. Stay healthy: Maintain a healthy lifestyle by eating nutritious meals, staying hydrated, and getting enough sleep. Avoid overindulging in sweets and heavy foods, as they can affect your energy levels and mood.

6. Stay connected: Reach out to friends and family members for support. Share your thoughts and feelings with them, and don't hesitate to ask for help if you need it. Connecting with loved ones can provide comfort and perspective during stressful times.

7. Focus on gratitude: Take time to reflect on the blessings in your life and express gratitude for them. Focusing on the positive aspects of Eid can help shift your perspective and reduce stress.

8. Celebrate moderately: While it's natural to indulge in festive foods and activities during Eid, moderation is key. Pace yourself and avoid overcommitting to social gatherings or events. Prioritise your well-being and enjoyment of the celebrations.