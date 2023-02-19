Missing Day 2023: What to do when you miss someone badly, ways to cope and heal

Missing Day 2023: We all have missed someone important and close to our heart at some point of life or the other. This intense emotion takes over all the other feelings and can hurt one badly. Especially, when the loss of a person because of a death or a breakup is fresh, 'missing' can bring one's life to a halt. (Also read: Missing Day 2023: Wishes, image, gifs, quotes, to share on this day)

Missing Day falls on the sixth day of Anti-Valentine's Week and it is the day you dedicate to missing a person who was once close to your heart but is not in your life anymore. After going through all the stages of grief after breakup, when one accepts the fate of their relationship, they also realise that life is all about phases and this chapter of their life has ended to give way to an all-new chapter of life. It is also the time to realise that you may continue to love and miss someone without their physical presence in life. So, reminisce your loved ones' memories on the day, go back in the time when you felt loved by them and embark on a journey of healing.

Why Missing Day is a part of Anti-Valentine's Week

Missing Day is a part of Anti-Valentine's Week - the 7 days of expressing different emotions that one feels after end of a relationship or a breakup. Anti-Valentine's Week is for people who are not in love currently but are on a journey to heal themselves and emerge stronger. It is also the time to work on your old wounds and prepare yourself for a new relationship after getting over the older one. Anti-Valentine's Week will wrap up on February 21 with Breakup Day. The other days were as follows - Slap Day (February 15), Kick Day (February 16), Perfume Day (February 17), Flirt Day (February 18), Confession Day (February 19), and Missing Day (February 20).

Missing someone too much? Here’s what you can do

- Dedicate a day, a timeframe, and reminisce the bittersweet memories associated with the person. Accept that the person may not be back in your life and it’s alright to think about them once in a while. If you are thinking about someone constantly, engage yourself in healthy and healing activities.

- Practice mindfulness and focus on the present moment. Enjoy the beauty of what this very moment offers you. Appreciating what you have now can help you get over the past.

- Practice Yoga and meditation to begin your healing journey. They are a powerful way to connect with self and recognise our strengths.

- Reach out to a loved one who understands you and who can provide you emotional support.

