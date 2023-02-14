Happy Slap Day 2023: History, significance, funny messages, quotes and memes to share with your friends or ex you hate

Valentine's Week is finally over, and with its end, begins Anti-Valentine's Week. There are seven days in the Anti-Valentine's Week during which singles suffering from heartbreak or a toxic relationship detox themselves of all the mush they had to deal with from February 7 to 14. The first day of Anti-Valentine's Week is called Slap Day. It falls on February 15, a day after Valentine's Week. This year, it falls on Wednesday. Apart from Slap Day, people also celebrate Kick Day, Perfume Day, Flirt Day, Confession Day, Missing Day, and Breakup Day.

(Also Read | Anti-Valentine's Week 2023 Full List: Slap Day, Kick Day to Breakup Day, find out all about days after Valentine's Week)

Slap Day Significance and History:

Slap Day is for people who want to slap their ex who cheated on them or gave them an ugly heartbreak. After all, why not discard all the bad memories from your life? Of course, we do not mean that you should meet your ex and literally slap them. Instead, slap away all the feelings you have for them and move ahead in life. Additionally, Slap day is a reminder for people to move on from bad relationships meet new people and slap away all negativities from their lives.

The history of Slap Day is unknown, but it is considered an extremely important day of the week. Those who have suffered through a bad relationship, need a day to get rid of their feelings and let out their anger by treating themselves right and buying things they love.

Slap Day Funny Wishes, Messages, Memes and Quotes:

Yesterday, someone asked me how to handle unwanted proposals during Valentine's Week. I suggested a slap is the best choice. Happy Slap Day.

I am breaking all the ties with you because you gave me all the good reasons to do so. Best wishes on Slap Day, and I wish you also feel my pain someday.

It is not my loss because I loved a man who cheated on me, but it is your loss because you are losing someone who loved you unconditionally.

I hate two-faced people. It's hard to decide which face to slap first.

Karma takes too long. I'd rather slap you now.

Sometimes I wish I was an octopus so I could slap eight people at once. Happy Slap Day!

I love your smile, your face and your eyes. Damn, I'm too good at telling lies! Happy Slap Day!

If you slap someone in the face today, just say, 'I didn't slap you, I high-fived your face'. Happy Slap Day!

It is not necessary to slap someone in the face, but you must slap someone with your words because they hurt more. Happy Slap Day.

Happy Slap Day to you because no one has managed to hurt me so much as you have. You don't deserve my love.