Missing Day 2023: Wishes, image, gifs, quotes, to share on this day

Missing Day 2023: Anti-Valentine's Week is here. Every year, February 15 to February 21 is celebrated as Anti-Valentine's Week. With all the public display of affection during Valentine’s Week by the couples, it can get a little tiring for the singles out there. Hence, the week after Valentine’s Day is dedicated to all things unrelated to romance and love. Anti-Valentine's Week consists of Slap Day, Kick Day, Perfume Day, Flirt Day, Confession Day, Missing Day and Breakup Day. This is the week dedicated to singles who are trying to move past the memories of their ex-lover and start afresh. It also urges people to love themselves and pamper themselves to bits.

The sixth day of Anti-Valentine's Week is celebrated as Missing Day. This day is dedicated to the ones who are unable to stop missing their ex-lovers or the loved ones that are no longer with them. Be it a heartbreak or a breakup, it can often get very intense when we miss the person and the time that we spent with them. Hence, Missing Day is for all the yearning. As we gear up to celebrate Missing Day, here are a few wishes, quotes and images to share with your near and dear ones and let them know that you are missing them.

Let me be honest with you here. I miss you and I wish you were here.

“Your memory feels like home to me. So whenever my mind wanders, it always finds it’s way back to you.” ― Ranata Suzuki

Missing Day is celebrated on February 20.

Happy Missing Day. This is the day to yearn for the lost times and the people we lost on the way.

“But nothing makes a room feel emptier than wanting someone in it.” ― Calla Quinn, All the Time

Missing Day is the sixth day of Anti-Valentine's Week.

Here’s to the ones we had a great time with. Even though we no longer speak to them, they still are in our memories.

“The worst thing you can do if you miss or need someone is let them know it.” ― Sarah Dessen, Lock and Key

Missing Day is for the ones who miss someone in their lives.

“Growth in love comes from a place of absence, where the imagination is left to it’s own devices and creates you to be much more then reality would ever allow.” ― Jamie Weise

Missing Day comes right before Breakup day.

Sometimes memories can get difficult when we start missing the person, we shared the time with.

“But I must admit I miss you terribly. The world is too quiet without you nearby.” - Lemony Snicket

Happy Missing Day everyone!

Happy Missing Day. May you get to be with the one whom we miss today.