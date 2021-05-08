Mother's Day 2021: Wishes, quotes, images to shared with your mother

Mother's Day 2021: Every year Mother's Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of May in India, and this year the celebration will fall on May 9. Mother's Day is a celebration of those maternal figures in our life, our mothers, aunts, grandmothers, sisters, and any person that fulfills such a role in our life. While the day is generally a celebration of mothers where children (and spouses or partners) make their mothers feel special by taking over their responsibilities and spoiling them silly, even though it is just for a day. Like last year, Mother's Day is being observed amid the coronavirus pandemic and with rising cases and deaths, celebration may not be on everyone's minds.

However, one can always make their mothers and maternal figures feel special by sending them presents, flowers, health packages and even heartfelt wishes, quotes or images to make their mothers know how much they mean to them, while also ensuring their safety by maintaining distance. Here are some wonderful wishes, images, quotes and statuses for you to share with your mother and maternal figures this Mother's Day 2021:

- “Mothers are like glue. Even when you can’t see them, they’re still holding the family together.” —Susan Gale

- “My Mother: She is beautiful, softened at the edges and tempered with a spine of steel. I want to grow old and be like her. ” —Jodi Picoult

- Motherhood is the exquisite inconvenience of being another person’s everything. Happy Mother's Day!

- Mothers hold their children’s hands for a short while, but their hearts forever. Happy Mother's Day!

- “A mother’s happiness is like a beacon, lighting up the future but reflected also on the past in the guise of fond memories.” —Honore de Balzac

- “When you look at your mother, you are looking at the purest love you will ever know.” —Mitch Albom

- “There is no velvet so soft as a mother’s lap, no rose as lovely as her smile, no path so flowery as that imprinted with her footsteps.” —Archibald Thompson

-“A mother’s love is everything. It is what brings a child into this world. It is what molds their entire being. When a mother sees her child in danger, she is literally capable of anything. Mothers have lifted cars off of their children and destroyed entire dynasties. A mother’s love is the strongest energy known to man.” —Jamie McGuire