Mother's Day 2023: Self-care tips for working moms to prevent burnout

Ticking one item after the other off their daily to-do lists, mothers often struggle with taking out time for rest and rejuvenation. In case of working mothers, the challenges could be even more as their days are long and tedious. Sleep deprivation, overload of work, and multi-tasking could cause damage to their physical and mental health. It is important for working moms to be kind to themselves, take short breaks whenever they can, eat a nutritious diet and make sure to get enough sleep even if it means leaving some tasks to the next day. Delegation of work to other family members or creating a strong support system could help the moms take better care of themselves. (Also read: Mother's Day 2023: Nutrition tips for mothers across different age groups)

(Freepik)

"Being a working mom can be an incredibly rewarding experience, but it can also be overwhelming and exhausting. Juggling the responsibilities of work and family life can easily lead to burnout if you neglect your own well-being. Taking care of yourself is crucial to maintain a healthy work-life balance and ensure you have the energy and resilience to tackle daily challenges," says Dr Jyoti Kapoor, Founder-Director and Senior Psychiatrist, Manasthali.

"Balancing work and parenting can be challenging for working moms. They may have to juggle work deadlines, school drop-offs and pick-ups, childcare arrangements, and household responsibilities.

Despite these challenges, many working moms find that their careers provide a sense of fulfilment and purpose outside their mothers’ roles. Working can also provide financial stability for their families and help them to model the importance of hard work and dedication to their children," says Dr Seema Sharma, Associate Director, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Paras Health, Gurugram.

PREVENTING BURNOUTS

Dr Jyoti Kapoor says setting up a healthy bedtime routine and switching off gadgets at night can help improve sleep quality for mothers. They must also learn to say no at times and also need to set clear boundaries between work and personal life. She suggests the following tips to prevent burnout for working mothers.

1. As a working mom, getting enough sleep is vital for your physical and mental well-being. Aim for 7-8 hours of uninterrupted sleep each night. Establish a bedtime routine, create a soothing sleep environment and avoid electronics before bed to improve the quality of your rest.

2. Setting clear boundaries between work and personal life is essential. Learn to say no when necessary and don't hesitate to delegate tasks or ask for support. Communicate your needs to your employer and family, ensuring that they understand your limitations and respect your personal time.

3. Make self-care a non-negotiable part of your routine. Schedule regular time for yourself to engage in activities that bring you joy and relaxation. Whether it's reading a book, taking a bubble bath, practicing yoga, or pursuing a hobby, these moments of rejuvenation will help replenish your energy and reduce stress.

4. Don't try to do everything by yourself. Delegate household chores and involve your partner and children in age-appropriate tasks. Consider outsourcing certain tasks, such as cleaning or grocery shopping, to create more time for yourself. Remember, you don't have to be a supermom who does it all.

5. Regular exercise has numerous benefits for your physical and mental well-being. Find ways to incorporate physical activity into your daily routine, whether it is brisk walk during your lunch break or a workout session at the gym. Exercise releases endorphins, boosts your energy levels, and helps relieve stress.

6. Surround yourself with a strong support system. Seek out like-minded working moms who can relate to your experiences. Share your challenges and successes, seek advice, and offer support in return. Remember, you're not alone in this journey, and leaning on others can make a world of difference.

TAKE A PAUSE, MEDITATE, RELAX

Dr Ritu Sethi, Director, the Aura Speciality Clinic, Gurgaon and Senior Consultant- Cloudnine Hospital, Gurgaon says mothers should take out time for regular check-ups.

- It's essential to prioritise your own needs and make time for self-care. Schedule time for exercise, meditation, hobbies, or any other activity that helps you relax and recharge.

- It's okay to ask for help and delegate tasks. Consider hiring a cleaning service or asking family members or friends to help with childcare or household chores.

- Set boundaries at work and at home. Communicate your availability and limitations to your colleagues, family, and friends. Don't hesitate to say no when necessary.

- Go for regular health check-ups with your doctor.

TAKE BREAKS

Dr Seema Sharma- Associate Director- Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Paras Health, Gurugram shares self-care tips for working moms that can help prevent burnout and promote well-being.

• Practice mindfulness: Mindfulness can help reduce stress and increase resilience. Take some time each day to focus on the present moment and practice deep breathing or meditation.

• Take breaks: It's important to take regular breaks throughout the day, even if it's just a short walk or stretching. This can help improve focus and productivity, and prevent burnout.

