Here are some tips for working mothers to keep their children entertained during holidays

Updated: Dec 29, 2019 15:59 IST

A recent study conducted by 1st for Women Insurance has found that mothers of toddlers and teenagers experience frustration when their children have school holidays.

According to Centurion Rekord, which referred to the statement of the insurance company, mothers were anxious because they did not know of enough options to entertain their children.

“This is obviously stressful, as moms have to rely on others to take care of their kids,” said Casey Rousseau of 1st for Women Insurance.

After conducting the survey, the company had few things to share with mothers for entertaining their children in a better manner, one of which is cutting themselves some slack and not worrying about the same.

According to them, a good way of keeping teenager entertained and productive is teaching them household skills like gardening or cooking. This will slash the work pressure of the mother’s shoulders and will also help them in their life skill development.

Another very effective way of keeping the child busy in a positive manner is enrolling them in some volunteer work for a charitable cause. This is an effective way of inculcating compassion and empathy towards others. Enrolling them in such work during the work hours of mothers will make it better.

For working mothers with younger children, the best way out is taking long weekends off and making the most out of it with their children. A weekend getaway or just a video game playing session with the children is enough for killing the monotony.

“Most importantly, moms need to cut themselves some slack and remember, they are not alone. A problem shared is a problem halved, so speak to other moms who find themselves in the same boat. That way you can work together to plan play-dates, help with social activities and lift clubs,” said Casey.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

